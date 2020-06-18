Minnesota State colleges and universities on-campus classes are open for the fall.
Minnesota State officials on Wednesday announced that students will be able to return to campus this fall for on-campus instruction in addition to being able to take online classes.
And in more good news, a tuition freeze for fall semester will welcome them back.
The reopening plan includes the five community colleges which make up the Northeast Higher Education District (NHED).
NHED includes Hibbing Community College, Itasca Community College, Mesabi Range College, Rainy River Community College and Vermilion Community College.
“Like other northland colleges, we plan for all NHED colleges to be open for business with students returning to our campuses this fall,” said Michael Raich, NHED interim president. “This will be done by offering an optimal mix of distance learning and face-to-face coursework, especially in areas where distance learning isn’t a practical option for student learning.”
Devinder Malhotra, Minnesota State chancellor, said in a news release Wednesday that the fall tuition freeze for undergraduates is a sign of the college’s commitment to affordability and serves as a compelling incentive for students.
“Every one of our 30 colleges and seven universities stands ready to welcome students back fall semester and we are prepared to help them achieve their educational goals – whether they are just starting college, continuing on their educational journey, or going back to school to retool their skills for new job opportunities,” said Malhotra.
Online learning continued this summer at NHED and other colleges. NHED offered about 30 online classes.
Tuition is about $5,000 a year at the 30 Minnesota State colleges and $8,000 annually at the seven state universities, according to the release.
While fall tuition is frozen, a 3 percent increase takes effect in the spring semester 2021.
Summer enrollment, has been steady, said Malhotra.
However, Minnesota State is preparing for a potentially significant impact during the fall semester, he said.
To help address a potential enrollment drop, Minnesota State is reaching out to current and prospective students with the latest information, said Malhotra.
Enrollment within NHED and statewide is currently down about 14 percent compared to the same time last year, said Raich.
A tool that Minnesota State hopes will help attract students is expansion of a Workforce Development Scholarship that will make almost 2,200 scholarships of $2,500 each available to students who enroll in high-demand occupations such as healthcare services, advanced manufacturing, information technology, transportation, early childhood education, or agriculture.
NHED is in the midst of a process of becoming one accredited college. The new structure will combine services such as human resources, business office, financial aid, registration and others into one department rather than separate departments at each college.
The COVID-19 impact has been tough on colleges, but has led to more use of technology, said Raich.
“It certainly taught us some lessons on how distance learning can be done,” said Raich. “People adapted to it pretty well.”
Raich said NHED will continue to watch COVID-19 developments.
“The health and well-being of our students and employees is first and foremost, so we have plans in place to meet Minnesota Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control guidelines,” said Raich. “We are also taking direction from the Minnesota Office of Higher Education and the Minnesota State System Office staff on how to best keep our campuses safe. Obviously, conditions could change in the coming months, so we will adjust plans as necessary based on the Governor’s ongoing orders and the status of COVID-19 in our region.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.