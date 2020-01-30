Monroe Crossing set to play at Laskiainen Sunday

PALO -- Monroe Crossing, the Minnesota-based band playing bluegrass in the style of famed performer Bill Monroe, will entertain at 1:30 Sunday in the Loon Lake Community Center. Their Feb. 19 gig -- Las Vegas. The Laskiainen performance is only $5 at the door.
For nearly 20 years the band has averaged 100 shows a year, and according to the Monroe Crossing website, “They are favorites among bluegrass connoisseurs and non-bluegrass audiences alike. They love introducing newcomers to bluegrass music!”
Named in honor of “The Father of Bluegrass Music,” Monroe Crossing plays classic bluegrass, bluegrass gospel, original bluegrass and selections outside the bluegrass genre. The band is made up of five players with differing musical backgrounds. The three original members are: Mark Anderson (bass), Lisa Fuglie (fiddle and lead vocals) and Matt Thompson (mandolin and harmony vocals). Derek Johnson (guitar and lead vocals) and David Robinson (banjo, dobro and backing vocals) are newer members of the band.
In 2007 Monroe Crossing was inducted into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame. They have twice been selected to showcase at the annual World of Bluegrass convention hosted by the International Bluegrass Music Association and they have appeared twice at Carnegie Hall in New York City. Monroe Crossing has recorded 17 CDs and has done more than 2,500 shows.
