Crash injures one in Eveleth

Law enforcement and fire department persoNnel from Fayal, Eveleth, Virginia and St. Louis County control the scene of a motorcycle pickup truck accident at Cedar Island Drive in Fayal Thursday evening.

 MARK SAUER

EVELETH — A 57-year-old rural Gilbert man suffered non-life-threatening injuries Thursday night after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a pickup at Miller Trunk Road and Cedar Island Drive, Eveleth Police Chief Tim Koivunen said.

The accident south of Eveleth occurred around 6:30 p.m. when both vehicles were southbound on Miller Trunk Road. The 2001 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, driven by Kerry Taylor, apparently hit the 2017 Chevrolet Colorado pickup driven by Peter Zattoni, 62, of Mountain Iron. Zattoni was turning left onto Cedar Island Drive at the time.

Alcohol consumption by Taylor is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash, Koivunen said.

Taylor was being treated at Essentia Health-Virginia hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Zattoni was not injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

Law enforcement and fire department personnel from Fayal, Eveleth, Virginia and St. Louis County responded to the scene.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments