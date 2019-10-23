Mountain Iron’s Rock Ridge development moving ahead

MOUNTAIN IRON — Plans are moving ahead with development in the Rock Ridge area of Mountain Iron.
Mayor Gary Skalko updated the Mountain Iron City Council Monday night on the future projects, which include new and renovated hotels and construction of an apartment building.
Work will begin in the spring on the new 70-unit market-rate apartment complex located west of Lake Country Power. The developer, based in northern Minnesota, “confirmed that” last week, Skalko said in a phone interview Tuesday.
Additionally, a Minneapolis developer has purchased the current Holiday Inn Express & Suites along with 5 acres of land north of the hotel, with “tentative plans” to build a new Holiday Inn Express and to renovate the existing hotel, which “may switch to a new brand,” Skalko said.
The mayor added that he reinforced at Monday’s meeting that “plans can always change.”
In other business, the council:
• Accepted the resignation of Gerry Golobich from the Mountain Iron Parks and Recreation Board. Golobich served on the board for nearly 20 years, and has been “an asset,” Skalko said.
In his resignation letter, Golobich wrote: “It would be great if my opening could be filled with a city resident who has children in the Mountain Iron-Buhl school system.”
• Authorized advertising for ice rink attendants for the winter season.
• Accepted an audit proposal from Walker, Giroux and Hahne, of Virginia, to perform the 2019 city audit. The proposal price is $26,000 for governmental funds and $11,300 for enterprise funds, slightly higher than the 2018 audit proposal of which government funds were $25,250 and enterprise funds were $11,000.
• Accepted a bid of $16,889 from Twin Star Equipment & Manufacturing, of Clearwater, Minn., for refurbishing of a dump box on a city truck.
