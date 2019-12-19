MOUNTAIN IRON — It might be a few years on the horizon, but there could one day be a seamless connection to the Mesabi Trail from County Road 7 in Mountain Iron.
The Mountain Iron City Council Monday night moved to apply for a federal grant, distributed through the Minnesota Department of Transportation, to construct a trail from County Road 7 to the Mesabi Trail in Parkville.
If the funding is approved, it would be available in 2024, Mayor Gary Skalko said Thursday.
More than 135 miles of the planned 155-mile Mesabi Trial is currently complete. The longest, continuous section of the paved trail stretches from Grand Rapids to McKinley.
The council also acted Monday to further another future project for the city — shared services between the Mountain Iron and Virginia Fire Departments.
The council authorized an application for a state grant to assist with implementation of a shared services study, which will “allow the project to continue to move forward,” with the goal of a full merger of the departments, Skalko said.
Both cities have held formal discussions regarding the possibility of shared services since last year, each accepting a feasibility study and creating a Service Planning Committee consisting of representative from the cities and fire departments.
The committee has identified $75,000 of expenses to implement shared services, with a required 15% match from the communities.
In other business, the council:
• Approved a resolution to support the Respect Minnesota pledge — a pledge to honor and respect people and their opinions and to provide a safe environment for everyone during the planning, permitting and construction of infrastructure projects.
Respect Minnesota benefits local governments by setting a positive tone, promoting free speech and encouraging respect. “We can disagree, but do it in a respectable manner,” Skalko said, adding that Mountain Iron is one of the first municipalities in the area to pass a resolution to support the pledge.
• Requested that the city attorney look into mineral rights issues on land near old downtown Mountain Iron for creating a proposed solar farm in conjunction with the City of Virginia.
• Discussed donating an old fire truck to the Evergreen Fire Department, which expressed interest in the vehicle.
• Requested, based on a Public Safety & Health Board recommendation, to have the city attorney check into city ordinances pertaining to the fire department and blight.
