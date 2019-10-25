VIRGINIA/HOYT LAKES– Little Free Libraries have bloomed across the nation. Building on their success, local organization the Rutabaga Project have installed Little Free Pantries in four locations — three in Virginia and one in Hoyt Lakes.
A Little Free Pantry, like its library counterpart, is a give what you can and take what you need shelf for food.
“These are not a traditional food shelf but a stop gap to address immediate food needs,” explained Rutabaga Project Manager Kelsey Gantzer. “The intention is not to get groceries on a long term or permanent basis. It is neighbors helping neighbors. Any shelf stable food item is welcome!”
The Virginia locations are: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, New Hope (across from the library) and AEOA.
“All of the selected location have been huge grassroot supporters of this,” explained Gantzer. “They have taken it upon themselves to make this a success.”
Each location had to be approved by the sites’ governing body.
In Hoyt Lakes, the city council approved the installation of a Little Free Pantry outside the municipal and library building.
“We heard from different community members that the East Range needs access to services and this is a way we can provide a simple service,” said Gantzer.
Community members are being asked to donate snacks and other food that does not need to be refrigerated, such as canned goods, pasta or granola bars.
One Virginia location, New Hope, is located across the street from the public library and Roosevelt Elementary school. It is expected that children will visit this site and the Rutabaga Project is encouraging it to be stocked with healthy snacks.
“These Little Free Pantries are open to anyone,” said Gantzer. “As an organization we are building and installing the boxes to make this possible in our community.”
The Little Free Pantries have been made possible through a grant from Essentia Health and donated time from the Mesabi Range College’s Carpentry Program.
“It’s important to provide easy access to nutrition information and healthy snacks/food in our communities,” said Community Health specialist at Essentia Health, Jenna Ballinger over email. “...These projects offer an opportunity to be more connected to each other. That’s something I think we could all use.”
The Introduction to Carpentry class made the four pantries, each unique to reflect the site building’s architecture. They designed, built and installed each pantry specifically for the supporting site’s community.
Our Savior’s is an a-frame building and its pantry reflects that design, too.
Erik Roth is the Pastor at Our Savior’s and is excited by the new pantry.
“We have a Little Free Library and thought it would be great to put the Little Free Pantry next to it,” said Roth showing off the location. “We hope people from both busy streets are able to see it.”
Both the pantry and library are installed under the roofed walkway.
“We have about 20 different groups that use our conference room each week,” said Roth showing that the group members entering through the side door will have ideal access to the boxes. “We also have space to store items to keep it stocked.”
Although the pantry is not a long term food solution, it will help. “The weekend is a hungry time,” explained Roth. Often food assistance is less available on Saturday and Sunday. “We hope someone will find something they need.”
Roth is working with Second Harvest, a regional non-profit hunger relief organization, to get fresh produce to the pantry, when available.
“We hope that people can go and get things that can be prepared into a meal,” said Roth. “I’ve been encouraging people to feed with the thought toward nutritious food, not just feed to relieve hunger pains.”
Roth hopes that along with the shelf stable foods, this Little Free Pantry will be a place for those who need them to find toiletry items. He pointed out that during the cold winter months, even when some food will freeze, toiletries are always needed.
Those interested in making a donation to the Our Savior’s Little Free Pantry are encouraged to stop by the parish office Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. or stock items at their leisure.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.