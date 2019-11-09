Nett Lake woman killed in crash

LEIDING TOWNSHIP — A 75-year-old Nett Lake woman was killed Friday around 5:30 p.m. after being involved in a three-vehicle accident on Highway 53 north of Willow River Road in Leiding Township north of Cook.
A 2004 Volvo S80 driven by Lorraine Elizabeth Connor of Nett Lake was northbound in the southbound lane of Highway 53 when it collided with a southbound 2011 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Joshua Wesley Jarvela, 22, of Gilbert. Connor’s vehicle struck the Silverado head-on, the Chevy spun and rolled, striking a 2016 Freightliner tractor. Connor died in the collision, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Jarvela was taken to the Cook Hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. His passenger Alexander Matthew Mannila of Aurora, 22, was also taken to the Cook Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Freightliner driver Abdirizak Yahye Ali was not injured.
It is unknown whether alcohol was factor in the crash regarding Connor. Alcohol was not involved regarding Jarvela and Ali, a State Patrol report said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.