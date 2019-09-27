No injures as man’s kayak floods, sinks

VIRGINIA — A water emergency Thursday near Virginia resulted in no injuries.
Around 4 p.m., 24-year-old Levi Ritacco of Virginia and 23-year-old Brennan Carlson of Soudan, were duck hunting in separate kayaks at Big Rice Lake in Sandy Township, north of Virginia.
Ritacco’s kayak took in water and sank, according to a press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
He fired off a few rounds to get Carlson’s attention, who paddled over to his hunting partner.
Ritacco was able to hang onto his kayak and was brought to shore.
Responding agencies included the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, Virginia Fire Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Pike Sandy Fire and the St. Louis County Rescue Squad.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.