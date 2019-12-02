No injuries in vehicle vs. train crash

CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A 20-year-old Eveleth woman was not injured Monday after her car collided with a train on the North Ramshaw Road in Clinton Township.
Authorities responded to the vehicle vs. train crash about three miles south of Eveleth around 3 p.m., according to a St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Makenzey Goerdt was traveling westbound in a Nissan Ultima on the Ramshaw Road approaching the train crossing as the Canadian National train was southbound approaching the intersection.
Goerdt was unable to stop her vehicle due to icy road conditions and slid into one of the rail cars as it was traveling across the intersection.
The car was a total loss as a result of the crash.
Goerdt did not have any apparent injuries, the news release said.
The Sheriff’s Department and Eveleth Police assisted at the scene.
