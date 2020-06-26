On hiatus due to COVID-19, Smiles United to resume July 1

CHISHOLM — It is among the most common infectious diseases that affect children. It is also highly preventable.
But a program that assists with prevention of the disease was put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The disease: tooth decay. The program: Smiles United — an initiative of the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota that provides free and reduced-cost dental care to uninsured and under-insured children and individuals of all ages.
“Smiles United was just one of many things that had to be suspended and adjusted because of COVID-19,” said UWNEMN Executive Director Shelley Valentini. “But just like everything else, we know the need for this care hasn’t gone away throughout the crisis. If anything, it may have grown.”
Smiles United — which supplies cleanings, fluoride treatments and sealants in partnership with Children’s Dental Services — will resume July 1, after being on hiatus due to the pandemic. A number of safety precautions are in place.
This is the second summer the program will operate out of UWNEMN’s building in Chisholm. The school-based initiative, which employs a mobile dental unit during the school year, expanded last year to offer services during the summer months.
It has also expanded to serve not only children, but anyone who is uninsured or under-insured, said Katy Lofquist, UWNEMN communications and engagement coordinator.
“We are glad Children’s Dental Services is able to take the appropriate precautions to safely provide this much-needed service,” Valentini said.
Precautions include equipping CDS staff with N95 masks and face shields, asking that only one parent/guardian accompany patients, properly sanitizing the office and leaving it empty 60 minutes between patients, screening patients with health questions, and taking their temperature prior to entering the building.
Additionally, patients and guardians will be asked to wait in their vehicle between appointments rather than inside the UWNEMN building.
Last year, Smiles United served more than 1,600 patients in UWNEMN’s service territory in northern St. Louis and Koochiching counties.
Nationally, more than 51 million school hours are lost each year due to tooth decay. Children receiving dental sealants in school-based programs , however, have 60% less decay for up to five years, according to the UWNEMN.
“After a pause in services due to COVID, Children’s Dental Services is thrilled to be back providing dental care to children and families from across the Iron Range on-site at the United Way in Chisholm,” said CDS Manager Sadiya Khan.
For more details on Smiles United, visit www.unitedwaynemn.org/smiles-united. To make an appointment, call 1-866-543-6009.
