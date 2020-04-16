Parade today to connect NER teachers, students

BABBITT — Spring is usually Northeast Range kindergarten teacher Morgan Klatt’s favorite time of the year with her students.
Typically, she would be engaging the youngsters at the Babbitt school in all sorts of hands-on learning experiences — growing a garden, hatching eggs in an incubator, watching caterpillars morph into butterflies, and learning about the life cycles of lots of living things.
Of course, such activities have been halted with schools closed and distance learning substituting the usual classroom education during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Teachers are doing their best to provide lessons — and even social interaction — via technology.
But distance learning has its shortfalls, especially for the younger grades, when learning is also about developing social skills.
Not to mention, the young students miss their teachers — and the teachers miss the children just as much.
“I have had some students call me, even on the weekend, and that is great,” said NER first grade teacher Erin Peitso.
“I am always happy to hear from them. I have had kids call just to chat or check in on me and let me know how they are doing. These connections mean everything to me and help me to see how important the relationships we build with our kids are.”
And that’s why today’s “Staff Parade” is so important.
NER elementary teachers and staff will load into their vehicles, decorated with signs, and drive by the students’ houses to wave, shout out hellos, and spread a little positivity.
The parade will start at the NER parking lot at 1 p.m.
“We will be going around the main streets of Babbitt two times, then proceed to the beach roads, back to Highway 21 all the way to the Timber Hall in Embarrass, go back to Highway 26 heading toward Tower, then go through the Tower and Soudan bus routes, and finally head to Ely and go through the main street,” Klatt said.
“We will be loud and proud driving around the various streets and roads to reach our students in a more personal way than through a computer screen,” she said. “We just want to make them smile and give them something to look forward to. We want to look forward to something, too.”
Distance learning simply “isn’t the same as what any of us are used to, and it can be challenging at times,” Peitso said. “While we are all still connecting with students in a variety of ways through all this,” she said of the virus pandemic, “I miss presenting lessons and reacting, responding and adjusting things based on how my kids are responding.”
Peitso said she had a daily routine with her first graders at the school. Each morning she would greet them at the classroom door, where they could choose a hug, fist bump, dance, or high five.
“I miss those morning greetings and all the hugs and dances I got to do with my kiddos,” she said.
Since distance learning began, a few of the students have been sending her electronic “good morning” and good night” messages. “These always touch my heart.”
Klatt said she has been using the Seesaw app to deliver morning messages to her kindergartners and to read stories.
However, recording a message “when no one else is there feels cold,” she said. “It is the strangest feeling giving wait time through a computer screen. I keep waiting for their voices to answer the questions that I have for them in real time.”
Her students have a binder of designated work to complete each day. “We do Zoom (video conferencing) meetings at least once a week. I am also using a messaging app called Remind that I can send little messages and updates through a group text to all families.”
But those interactions can’t replace in-person experiences, Klatt said.
And it’s difficult when there are technology connection issues, she added. “I don’t want them to miss the little bit of interaction that we have through these messages.”
The biggest thing the children are missing, she said, “is the development of social skills.”
During kindergarten, “we are working with established routines, building stamina when working, learning how to resolve conflicts on our own and how to handle feelings that we have, and just being cooperative and productive members of our kindergarten and school families,” Klatt explained. “When we aren’t together, there isn’t a worksheet or an app that can really help us with this.”
Peitso agreed.
She sends video lesson to her first graders, “but it isn’t the same with no responses or the ability to have them discuss and share,” she said.
Peitso also calls her students “as a whole group twice a week to just chat and have storytime with them.” And two days a week, “I call each individually and work on their reading sheets and just chat or answer questions they may have.”
However, “there is so much of first grade that is about social skills and learning, with the focus on discussing and working together, and this is a gap that is hard to fill through distance learning,” she said. “We miss the exploration and hands-on experiences that we can have in the classroom.”
While parents are providing a lot of that at home, “I am missing seeing the excitement and enjoyment that the kids are experiencing. It has been incredibly difficult to be away from my kiddos. There are so many aspects of the classroom that can’t be replicated through distance learning. … Teaching is so much more than just the transferring of knowledge to students.”
Klatt, who also has three children of her own at home — in second, fourth and seventh grades — said she was initially overwhelmed when distance learning began with managing their at-home school days with teaching her kindergartners.
“I have to be honest, I am pretty sure that I spent the first two days crying,” she said. “I really don’t like being consumed by my computer or my kids being consumed by their iPads. I don’t like having the day slip away as quickly as it does and it feels like I don’t have time to be a ‘fun’ mom.”
Klatt said she has great appreciation for other parents — “how they are handling being responsible for their child’s learning and maintaining their daily lives.”
The parents of her students are doing an “amazing” job, she said. “In talking with the other teachers, I would have to say that they would agree all the families of students are doing amazing. We are only giving them some of the pieces. They are the ones who should be very proud of themselves.”
There are also some positives to come out of distance learning, said the two teachers. It has provided more opportunities to see youngsters in their home settings and to interact with parents and guardians,
“I am seeing a side of my kiddos that I don’t think they necessarily would show in the classroom with their friends around,” Peitso said. “They are showing caring, compassion, and love and appreciation for each other and that warms my heart.”
“If we ever wanted to develop some close relationships with families, this was the way to do it,” agreed Klatt. “I get my chances to talk with the students, but now more than ever, I am getting the chance to talk with parents actively about problems they might be experiencing with the work, understanding the way that their child is learning, how to work through building a routine for their child to learn, and just getting to be there for them if they need suggestions.”
During this time of social distancing, which is “causing such a disruption to our daily lives,” Klatt said, “we have an opportunity to strengthen our connections with families and understand each other a little bit better.”
Today’s parade is an additional way “to make a connection with our kids,” Peitso said. “It allows us a small — almost face-to-face — way to be with our kiddos if only for a quick moment. It’s a way we can let them know how much we care about them and miss them, too.”
“There is no textbook or handbook that can guide us through what we are all experiencing right now,” Klatt added. “The only thing that we can do is be patient and work together to make the best of it.”
The kindergarten teacher said she is turning to her favorite saying — “this, too, shall pass” — for inspiration.
“We will come out on the other side — just not sure when or how that will look yet.”
In the meantime, Klatt will be hatching eggs in an incubator in her basement, “getting caterpillars to turn into butterflies,” and providing daily ‘live’ updates to her students via technology.
“I’ll probably have a whole lot of stuff growing in my house just to try to help them experience these fun things even though they won’t be hands-on,” she said.
