Party Express specializes in bouncy house parties

HIBBING — Party Express is getting ready for its best season — winter.
After all, what could be better through a young child’s eyes than jumping in colorful bounce houses — indoors — when its too cold or snowy to be outside.
Especially when there’s a pink and purple inflatable Princess Castle and a bouncy Tiki Island with palm trees.
But before the really cold weather sets in, Party Express is first preparing for its second annual Kids Halloween Jump Party, set for 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
It will be three hours of bouncy fun, complete with a costume contest for boys and girls. Dressing up is not required, but photos will be taken of each child in costume and posted to the Party Express Facebook page for the public to pick the two winners.
The lights will be dimmed and children will bounce around in the business’ five bounce houses with strobe lights casting color around the space.
Party Express, which opened in August 2018 in the Irongate Plaza in Hibbing, specializes in bouncy house parties for kids ages 1 to about 9.
When not booked for birthday parties or group events, periodic “open jump” is held. Those times are listed each week on Facebook, said co-owner Kris Theisen.
Open jump is $7.95 per hour, per child. All that’s required is wearing a pair of socks; also, no gum or sharp objects are allowed. And for those attending the Halloween party, “no glitter, please,” she said.
Theisen and her brother, Jeff Cannata, launched the business to fill a gap in the area, which “needed something for kids to do,” she said.
Children’s birthday parties are its biggest draw. Party Express is open seven days a week, by appointment, for parties of at least 10.
Kids love it, but so do the parents, Theisen said. “We do all the decorating” and provide paper products, juice, gift bags, and food. All parents need to do is invite the guests and bring the cake and ice cream.
“Why cram everyone in your home when you can bring them all here?”
And, perhaps best of all, Theisen says, “let us do the clean up.”
In addition to the bounce houses, with features including slides, there are a couple inflatable basketball games, which adults enjoy as much as the kids, she said.
Adults are also allowed to jump with little ones who need assistance. There is a 200-pound limit for jumpers.
During the two-hour parties, Party Express plays music and has age-appropriate movies on the televisions.
Safety is a priority, Theisen added. “I first go through the rules and watch the kids closely.”
The space can accommodate 50 to 60 participants at a time, and is a great place for family gatherings, church functions, school groups, scouts, “classroom fun time,” and field trips, Theisen said.
One family has brought children dressed in pajamas, she smiled. The youngsters “blow off extra energy” and are ready for dreamland by the time they reach the vehicle.
“It’s a stress relief for parents,” Theisen noted.
Not to mention, jumping is “health oriented” — good exercise, besides being just plain fun. After only a few minutes in a bounce house, children emerge with “cheeks that are bright red.”
Theisen also sells a selection of her own crafts for parents to pursue as the kids are playing, including handmade signs and “bling” bridal party bags.
Customers have come from across the Iron Range, she said, adding that “I’d like to expand” eventually.
For more information or to book a bounce party, call: (218) 966-8729.
