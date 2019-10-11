Pebble Spa locations get gory and creepy for Halloween

If you’re looking to be extra creepy or gory this Halloween, the Pebble Spa can help.
Esthetician and makeup artist Jazmin Murphy will showcase her talents at the Ely spa by booking appointments to apply professional Halloween makeup.
And both Pebble locations — in Ely and at the Thunderbird Mall in Virginia — invite all ages to come out for its first-ever “Spooky Day at the Spa” on Oct. 26. The event will include treats, giveaways and free face and nail painting.
Murphy, who will take appointments through Halloween day, said she is “game for whatever people want. … Anything scary, like monsters or zombies, or anything super colorful and fun,” such as unicorns and mermaids.
She can do “crazy special effects” or simpler makeup, eyelash treatments and face paint.
On Spooky Day, Murphy will take makeup appointments beginning at 10 a.m. and also assist with the free face painting from 1 to 3 p.m. She will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Halloween. People can book sessions “days in-between for Halloween parties,” she said.
The length of appointments and pricing will vary based on “what people want — how big and bold.” There will be a consolation for each appointment, either by phone or in person. Murphy said individuals seeking professional makeup should have a photo depicting their idea, which can be emailed to the spa.
“I’ve loved makeup as far back as I can remember. I’ve loved it since I was a kid,” said Murphy, who began working at the Pebble in July offering services including facials and makeup applications after becoming a licensed esthetician.
“I’ve been experimenting with more special effects since I was 18,” added Murphy, who previously worked at Halloween Express, a costume store in Rochester, Minn. “That’s when I really started experimenting with makeup (including prosthetics), and I never stopped.”
The Pebble Spa’s Facebook page shows photos of some of Murphy’s Halloween makeup creations.
“I’m living out my passion,” she added.
The Pebble’s therapists will be dressed in costume during Spooky Day at each spa site, said Melissa Lane, a massage therapist in Ely.
“We will be running all our typical spa treatments” throughout the day, but with a “spooky twist” to the ambience, she said.
In addition to face and nail painting at each spa from 1 to 3 p.m., the Virginia location will also offer free chair massages during those hours.
A “pick a pumpkin” game will run throughout the day at each spa, offering chances to win discounted treatments.
Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes for an opportunity to be featured on the Pebble Spa’s social media sites.
The event is “a way to give back to the community and to say ‘thank you’ to our amazing clientele,” Lane said. And, to “get everyone in the Halloween mood.”
Spooky Day at the Spa may become an annual celebration, she said.
“We are lucky to have Jazmin to showcase this,” she added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.