Police: Mental Health Calls Keep Rising

As northern Minnesota mental health providers fray under the strain of meeting an overwhelming demand, law enforcement officers across the Iron Range are increasingly having to provide initial emergency services to people with mental illness.
Regional police departments have been trying to keep up with the rise in mental health-related calls. Officers have and continue to receive training on how to better handle encounters between police and people with severe and persistent mental illness. But limited manpower common in rural communities is stretching their resources.
Set 100 miles south of the American—Canadian border, the small city of Chisholm rests near Longyear Lake in the center of the Mesabi Iron Range. It is home to former U.S. Congressman Jim Oberstar, as well as Archibald “Moonlight” Graham, the former Major League Baseball player turned doctor who was famously resurrected in the film “Field of Dreams.” A slight drive off the main road called Lake Street one can find longtime Police Chief Vern Manner, who describes his hometown of about 5,000 souls as historically “being a hard-working and hard-drinking, blue-collar town, where mental illness might have been in the shadows.” Growing up here, Manner recalled when the four blocks of Lake Street boasted nine bars. Miners worked shifts and so did the drinking establishments that served them. Open bottles were always illegal, but they were prevalent. In the 1980s and 1990s, the city lost at least one teenager to drinking and driving every summer. As for drugs, there was marijuana, but nothing much harder. And mental illness? That was never discussed. “No one got treatment, so they turned to alcohol,” Manner said. “And it was taboo to talk about seeing a psychiatrist or taking antidepressants. It was very hush, hush.”
In more than two decades with the police department, Manner has seen a “huge shift in culture, as society cracked down on DUIs and drinking and driving isn’t socially acceptable anymore.” There has also been a change in drugs and mental health issues, too, but not necessarily for the better. “Now it’s methamphetamine and opioids and many cases of co-occurring substance abuse and mental illness.” And as he tells it, “mental health issues have come to light and it’s not taboo now.”
Still, it is the Range, where law enforcement and mental health experts say that the stoicism of Germanic and Norwegian roots run deep and the survival mentality needed to endure Arctic winters does not easily lend itself to openly discussing mental health issues. Most residents in the peaceful city of Chisholm are not accustomed to people exhibiting signs of such issues as others might seem in large cities such as Minneapolis or Chicago. Even though the majority of run-ins with law enforcement are of non-violent nature, there remains a stigma. “This is a culture shock to the Range and small town USA,” Manner said. “We may have seen people drunk, but we didn’t see people sleeping on park benches. There’s no skid row here. So, what happens when we get a call of someone staring at a stop sign for hours before he finally hits it? Or a man barking at cars and chasing them down Lake Street on all fours?”
The police chief provides the actual examples of recent calls not for laughs but to highlight the pressing question: “Our biggest problem is, ‘What do we do with them?’”
Mental illness is not a crime. The police cannot arrest a person unless they pose a threat or are accused of committing an offense. If someone is homeless, officers can attempt to find an opening at one of the few shelters on the Range, which offers only 17 beds. If someone is under the influence of alcohol or drugs, officers could try to find them space in a detox program roughly 20 miles east at the lone inpatient residential treatment facility on the Range in Virginia.
Most often, the 12 officers on the force find themselves transporting people seven miles south to the Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing for psychiatric evaluations. There, the medical staff can determine whether someone be temporarily held. In such cases, the person would remain at the hospital. If all beds are full, they can be transported to other medical centers in Minnesota or less commonly in North Dakota. If there is no reason to hold them, officers try to find friends and families who might take in that individual.
In the instance of an arrest, officers drive people to the eight-person 72-hour lockup in Hibbing, before they could possibly be transported to the 197-bed St. Louis County Jail lock up in Duluth.
“But jail isn’t always the best option,” Manner said, adding that officers recorded 47 people in custody in the first quarter of this year, a 64 percent increase from the average of 17 in the same time frame over the past five years. Most of the arrests involved a jump in drug-and mental health-calls which eat up a lot of time as officers try to utilize their deescalation training to handle such situations. “It’s an issue because cops have to deal with the calls here-and-now and bring peace to situations as fast as we can to get back on the street to deal with another call.”
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The Range Mental Health Center — the first rural community center of its kind in the U.S. in 1961 and the first in Minnesota to provide services for people with serious and persistent mental illness — serves more than 5,000 individuals per year in northern St. Louis County. It is the largest mental health provider on the Iron Range and offers outpatient and psychiatric treatment, inpatient and outpatient addiction and detox services, homeless and housing programs, children’s community and school-based mental health initiatives, a 16-bed intensive residential housing and an eight-bed community crisis stabilization unit and a mobile crisis team.
Despite the services, law enforcement and mental health experts say that communities on the Range continue to contend with significant obstacles in helping people with mental illness, especially those needing inpatient mental health services. With the state of Minnesota having followed the national trend in closing most of its large psychiatric hospitals in recent decades, there remains a heavy burden placed upon the handful of local medical centers, psychiatrists and counselors.
Amid the complications, Manner’s officers have been bringing people into the emergency department at Fairview Range for psychiatric evaluations. Police in Hibbing (Pop: 16,361) and nearby Keewatin (Pop: 1,068) are doing the same at alarming rates.
Once in the hospital, people can be evaluated for two to four hours by emergency department registered nurses and providers and licensed social workers via telemed, said Kelly Lawson, director of Emergency and Behavioral Health Services at Fairview Range. About 75 percent of such patients are under the influence of alcohol or drugs and so they might have to stay in the emergency department for up to 12-20 hours, before sobering up enough to complete their evaluations.
One day this week, the hospital evaluated four people, two of whom were stabilized in the 11-bed emergency department. “ED boarding for psychiatric patients is an epidemic throughout the whole country,” Lawson said.
Beginning in the 1960s, emergency medicine across the U.S. has increasingly treated people with mental illness who turn to local emergency rooms for help, according to reports from John Hopkins University. Emergency visits are rising due to the national opioid crisis, the Affordable Care Act providing more insurance covering mental health treatment and the heightened awareness of mental illness. In 2016, the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, an arm of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, reported that 43.6 million American adults had a mental, behavioral or emotional disorder and that one in eight visits to emergency departments involved mental and substance use disorders. Last year, the Minnesota Hospital Association found that total in-state emergency room visits increased a manageable 16.2 percent between 2010 and 2017, but mental health and substance abuse visits jumped 75.1 percent.
Lawson bears witness to the swelling in people coming into the emergency department at Fairview Range, the same happening in the emergency rooms to the east in Essentia Health in Virginia and to the west in Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital in Grand Rapids.
The critical difference is that Fairview Range has a 28-bed, acute psychiatric inpatient unit — the only one of its kind in the Northland outside of Duluth. “A blessing,” Lawson said. On most nights, 25 of the beds are filled, with patients staying an average of eight days. There are an additional six beds labeled as “intensive care” for patients who might be a threat to themselves or others and those individuals may stay up to two months at a time.
Three years ago, the hospital added 15 total inpatient beds to the unit in an effort to stop having to transport people the 71 miles southeast to Duluth, 280 miles south to Mayo Clinic in Rochester or more than 400 miles west to medical centers in North Dakota.
So, officers from Chisholm, Hibbing and Keewatin bring in a person who may be suffering from a mental illness into Fairview Range emergency department for psychiatric evaluations. Upon arrival, the officers document their initial assessments and fill out a “Peace Officer Hold” which gives the hospital staff the ability to keep the patient there under added protection from security officers. The evaluations are completed and a multi-disciplinary team collaborates to identify whether that individual should be admitted to the acute unit.
If the person is found unsafe, the hospital staff can file for a commitment and within two weeks a St. Louis County District judge reviews the case in a hospital-based courtroom to determine whether that individual has “mental illness” and should be transported for long-term care at one of seven Minnesota-based Community Behavioral Health Hospitals which filled the void of the elimination of state hospitals. “We file about one to two commitments every week,” Lawson said, adding that the staff must always be cognizant of the patient’s rights.
Now, if the multi-disciplinary team deems the patient safe for discharge from the acute unit, the hospital staff sets them up with outpatient mental health services. Fairview Range has two psychiatrists and there are less than a dozen in a 90-mile radius from the west side of Duluth to Bemidji. “With only a handful of psychiatrists and mental health practitioners, it can take two to three weeks until someone is able to get help,” Lawson said. Though that seems slow, other mental health experts on the Range have reported people waiting up to two months to get appointments with psychiatrists or mental health practitioners. “We’ve had two openings for therapists for some time,” Lawson said. “Recruiting for these specialties is difficult in Hibbing, Minnesota.”
Lawson noted to keep in mind that she has been talking about the lack of inpatient and outpatient services for adults. “It’s easier for adults here,” she said. “Aside from a handful of private practices, there’s no pediatric therapy options on the Range.”
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Inside the St. Louis County Courthouse in Hibbing sits Mike Jugovich, who worked at Hibbing Taconite Co. before he became mayor of Chisholm and then a county commissioner. He is one of the regionally elected officials running into problems when trying to meet the growing demand for mental health services: “It all comes down to how much money mental health treatment groups need to build a facility and whether they can recruit professionals.”
Last year, the commissioner assisted the City of Buhl (Pop: 1,000) in courting North Homes Children and Family Services of Grand Rapids to construct a 26-bed facility for youth with mental health issues at the site of the former Martin Hughes High School. The school had been the KidsPeace-owned Mesabi Academy, a juvenile correctional facility that closed two years ago after the state learned of institutional neglect, safety violations, improperly trained staff and reports of a fight club and mishandling of physical and mental abuse. The city has since expressed a strong desire to rid itself of the long standing black eye with something favorable. Earlier this year, Sen. David Tomassoni, DFL-Chisholm, called for $5.5 million in Fiscal Year 2020 to build a “stabilization unit for children 10 to 18 years old experiencing mental health or child welfare trauma.” But in the end, Jim Christmas, CEO of North Homes, ran into a workforce shortage that swayed him into deciding not to move ahead with the project at this time.
“We worked on it and thought we had it,” Jugovich said. “We will get something here. It’s been one of my goals since I became commissioner three years ago.”
Although the facility would have been geared only to juveniles, local officials have highlighted the setback as an example of the difficulties they encounter when trying to recruit and retain more resources for people suffering from mental illness whether for youth or adults.
“I know the winters are tough, but we have affordable living and great schools and beautiful lakes and the Superior National Forest and the Boundary Waters,” Jugovich said of the Iron Range. “What we’re doing isn’t enough and we need to market our outdoors. It’ll take a joint effort.”
For now, the commissioner is backing the newly sanctioned Northern St. Louis County Mental Health Court in Hibbing which has been celebrated by politicians, law enforcement and hospital administrators as a win in their effort to find alternatives to exiling people with mental illness to the County Jail, where more than half of the population have a diagnosable mental disorder. The court — Minnesota’s fourth mental health court — is primarily accepting people accused or convicted of misdemeanors and felonies who have a severe and persistent mental illness. There are at least five participants, as the court has the capacity to eventually take on 30 cases.
“Social workers, public health nurses, legal and court personnel are a vital part of the network that is protecting the lives and well-being of people that call the Iron Range, ‘home,’” Jugovich penned in a letter earlier this year to District Judge Michelle Anderson who began presiding over the court last week. “Thanks to your good work, residents in St. Louis County will be able to have access to community mental health workers and legal professionals who specialize and understand those who need it the most.”
Hibbing’s Police Chief Steve Estey, who serves a population of 16,000 residents spread across 86 square miles — the largest city in the state — recently explained that his officers are receiving an increased amount of training to better interact with people with mental health issues, but they are having to handle about six suicide threat calls per day. “The shortage of mental health facilities is a big hindrance on the department and these calls can take hours sometimes and that means our officers are tied up to serve the community.” Officers find themselves bringing up to four people into Fairview Range on a daily basis. “We’re dealing with 5 percent of the population 90 percent of the time,” Estey said. “It’s a revolving door of people.”
As some questioned the creation of the Hybrid Range Treatment Court in Virginia in 2006, some cops and attorneys have expressed hesitation in wholeheartedly believing in the new mental health court. No one wants it to fail. But several speak about their concerns with the court’s ability to make a significant impact in reducing the recidivism of the mentally ill and how high the ceiling goes on the program’s accepting participants who committed or are capable of committing violence toward others. Earlier this year, MPR News hosted a segment in which a reporter interviewed Hennepin County Judge Carolina Lamas on the case of Emannuel Aranda, who graduated from her mental health court in 2017 and finished another year of probation without a violation, before throwing a five-year-old boy from a balcony in April at the Mall of America. But Aranda is not a typical case and the majority of offenders in statewide mental health courts are non-violent.
Last year, the Southern St. Louis County Mental Health Court in Duluth reported that 58 percent of participants — 24 of 41 — remained completely law abiding and committed no new offenses while part of the program last year and only two of them were convicted of a felony offense. “This is striking, given that all participants had to have a history of felony charges in order to be eligible for the court,” according to the 2018 annual report obtained obtained from the court’s program coordinator in Duluth.
Nearly a decade since its inception, the court graduated eight participants last year, of which one acquired a new charge for driving with a suspended license. The court terminated or discharged 11 individuals from the program, of which five had no new offenses within one year. “Although the rates of recidivism are higher for those who are terminated or discharged than those who graduate the program, a case can be made that time spent in MHC still reduces recidivism rates,” the report reads. “Furthermore, local law enforcement and community advocates continue to report that they have seen improvements on the street even with respect to those individuals that were terminated from the MHC program, due to the skills learned by such participants while in the MHC program.”
For Lawson, the mental health court in Hibbing “is filling a gap.” In recent months, the Fairview Range administration met with District Court judges Anderson and Rachel Sullivan to help fine-tune the court’s five-phased program. A psychiatric nurse practitioner from the hospital has since joined the Mental Health Court Team, which determines who is eligible for the program and helps participants navigate chemical dependency and mental health services, while following the rules of intensive probation and addressing their housing, transportation, insurance, financial and medical needs. “It’s a great thing and I completely support it,” Lawson said.
Manner is also on the court’s mental health team. “Normally, law enforcement makes initial contact and deals with people at their worst, but we don’t deal with people afterward,” he said. “It’s nice to see a group of professionals in mental health court coming together and organizing resources to help people succeed. It’s nice, finally, that someone is saying, ‘These people don’t need jail.’”
The police chief continued, “Will the court work? I don’t know. But I want to remain optimistic, because obviously people are slipping through the cracks of the criminal justice system. It’s worth giving it a shot.”
