Program to feature Finnish epic poem Kalevala

VIRGINIA — The Kalevala became the most beloved book in Finland and contributed to Finnish pride and the independence movement, said Fran Lahti of Eveleth, an active Ladies of Kaleva member. The local Ladies of Kaleva are hosting a Kalevala Day program 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Virginia’s Kaleva Hall on Second Avenue North.
The program will be a presentation entitled, “The Connection of the Kalevala, the National Epic of Finland, with the Kaleva Lodges in North America.” The poem consists of 50 runos or cantos and 22,795 lines of poetry and tells the story of a people, from the very beginning of the world to the introduction of Christianity.
The program will honor the Ladies of Kaleva for 5, 10, 15 and 25 years of membership, said Nancy Fisher, president of the Virginia Ladies of Kaleva. Members with 25 years of service receive pins and certificates.
Grand Lodge Matron Judy Posch will present letters from the Grand Lodge. Coffee and dessert will be served.
Definition of Kalevala is “homestead of the Kaleva people,” and definition of Kaleva is “a hero in Finnish and Estonian folk epics. The Kalevala has been translated into about 48 languages and has been an important cultural inspiration for the Finnish people for many years. The program will include information on Elias Lonnrot, the compiler and author of the Kalevala, and describe how the Kalevala influenced the Kaleva movement, said Lahti. “It will relate how the values of the Kalevala and the characters of the epic are a part of Kaleva ideals and rituals.”
The program will include information on John Stone, the father of the Kaleva movement in North America and “the purpose of the Kaleva movement and its positive contributions to the welfare of Finnish immigrants,” Lahti said. “Lonnrot recorded (without a tape recorder) over 65,000 song poems that had been sung for over a thousand years. Lonnrot compiled these song poems into a narrative published in 1835. The epic was recognized by leading contemporary American and European literary figures.
Kalevala, the dwelling place of the poem’s chief characters, is a poetic name for Finland, meaning “land of heroes.” The leader of the “sons of Kaleva” is the old and wise Väinämöinen, a powerful seer with supernatural origins, who is a master of the kantele, the Finnish harplike stringed instrument.
