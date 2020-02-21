Proposed chicken ordinance withdrawn

VIRGINIA — All the town’s activists and all the town’s innovators couldn’t get Humpty Dumpty back together again. Facing too much opposition, it fell from the wall and the proposed chicken ordinance was withdrawn by grassroot community members fighting for better access to healthy, local food.
On Tuesday, the Virginia City Council met for its regularly scheduled Committee of the Whole meeting, and it started by jumping forward in the agenda to discuss the proposed chicken ordinance.
A few residents in the audience addressed the board before discussion began. One was Marlise Riffel saying, “I am the person who initiated the proposal. It is in the interest of local food. I was involved in starting the community gardens, here… I manage the local farmer’s market, am involved in the Rutabaga project for access to local food. And this grows out of that...It is part of a whole focus for us being able to provide for ourselves.”
After several conversations and reviews at the Planning and Zoning Commission, the proposed ordinance was reviewed by the city’s attorney, Bryan Lindsay, and a copy with his notes was presented to the council ahead of this discussion.
Councilor Maija Biondich said that she grew up on a small family farm with animals, including chickens. “There is a lot of good with having chickens. However, the feedback I’m getting from the public is not favorable of it. I’m still kinda weighing how this will turn out. I have my personal feelings but then have people who talk to me about this and are concerned about this.”
Biondich said she has heard concerns about the attraction of rodents and birds of prey.
Councilor Steven Johnson said he has several questions including renter versus owner permitting, logistics of enforcement of up to three hens and what percentage of properties in Virginia this could apply to.
In the end, his comments focused on the reality of our region. “We live in the country. Virginia is not a metropolitan area. There are not blocks and blocks of concrete. You go eight blocks in any direction and there are trees and woods. So, to say ‘If you want chickens go out of town,’ you know, that is just hurtful speech. That is like saying, ‘If you don’t like living here, go to another country.’ We live in the United States so that people can have choices. We have this ordinance and it is probably the best vetted ordinance we have because of all of the hard work that has been done by Marlise and those folks.”
Johsnon said this has not been a rushed project but he recalled years worth of effort put into this ordinance.
“With questions answered, I would be supportive of this ordinance because it is so restrictive,” Johnson said. “You can’t just go to L&M, buy a couple of chickens and put them in your yard.”
Before Councilor Charlie Baribeau presented his opinion, he acknowledged that Riffel had something to say.
“On behalf of the group, we would like to withdraw the proposal,” Riffel said, startling the council. “I don’t want to be accused of taking your time. Thank you very much.”
Mayor Larry Cuffe drew Riffel back toward the council, with a wave of the hand.
“I don’t think that the intent is to do that,” he said. “I think our intent is to take a look at the ordinance that you have. If you wish to withdraw that’s fine. If not, maybe you could hear from all of us first and then if you decide you want to withdraw. But, I mean. It is up to you.”
Riffel responded before returning to her seat, “I think we know what is going to happen. We really don’t want to take your time and really we are busy, too. So we withdraw, thank you.”
