VIRGINIA — Rocci Lucarelli says it’s a group like Friends of the Library, only the group he heads focuses on Virginia’s fire and police, and they call themselves Friends of Virginia Public Safety.
It is their intention to help raise awareness for the multi-million-dollar facility that will house both the police and fire departments. And for starters they’re having a spaghetti dinner, eat-in or takeouts, from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Virginia Elks Club. Cost is $10, no charge for children 5 and younger. Those wishing to purchase advance tickets can call Lucarelli’s daughter Debbie Judnick at 749-3594.
About 20 people are in Friends of Virginia Public Safety. Judnick, secretary at the fire hall, suggested to her father they start a group. Lucarelli is president, Kathy Krog vice president, Jan Makowski secretary and Sarah Seppala treasurer. The group meets at 6 p.m. the first Monday of the month at the former gun club building on Silver Lake. New members are welcome.
“Hopefully we are getting a new public safety building,” Lucarelli said. “We’re not going to ask for big money. We will send letters to legislators.” The spaghetti dinner, for example, is to “make people aware” of the need for the new facility. The Virginia Fire Department serves people all around the area. “Our main goal is to make people aware of the needs,” he said. For example, the fire department is more than 100 years old. “They do have a site on Second Avenue, and they have received some money for infrastructure,” Lucarelli said, adding, “Any money we make (at the spaghetti fund-raiser) will go to public safety... to let them (police and fire departments) they’re appreciated.”
According to information on the City of Virginia website, the Virginia Regional Public Safety Center and Training Facility is a proposed 60,000-square-foot building with 24/7 fire-EMS based emergency medical services, public safety and law enforcement services.
As stated on the Virginia website, “Our current facilities are outdated and sorely lacking in the equipment, technology and space needed to adequately serve our growing number of Police and Firefighter/Paramedic personnel. As our staff grew in response to community needs, our facilities have stayed the same.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.