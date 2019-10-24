Recent training used during collapse

VIRGINIA– The Virginia Fire Department (VFD) put to use recent training during Wednesday’s emergency incident at the Northland Building.
“At 11:05 this morning the Virginia Fire Department was dispatched to the report of a gas leak,” stated a Wednesday post the VFD’s Facebook page. “Upon arrival fire crews discovered that a partial wall collapse of the Northland Building, which is currently under demolition, had severed gas and electrical lines and damaged a nearby business. Emergency shoring operations are ongoing at this time and the public are advised to avoid the area.”
Over the phone Thursday, Virginia Chief Allen Lewis explained that several in his department recently received specialized urban search and rescue training through a firefighter grant under the Department of Homeland Security.
“This grant allowed us to establish the Arrowhead USAR (Urban Search And Rescue Team),” Lewis said. “We have members from Duluth and Virginia and hope to gain more from surrounding departments as it grows.This is not regular firefighter training but goes above and beyond.”
The Arrowhead USAR completed extensive structural collapse training including search and rescue and structure stabilization.
Thursday, VFD posted the following, “Yesterday the Virginia Fire, Police, Public Utilities, and Dispatch all worked together to mitigate the safety issues surrounding a ruptured gas line with simultaneous electrical lines down. Urban Search And Rescue (USAR) training conducted earlier this year through a $734,000 Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) played a major role in the safe and successful situation assessment, operations, and eventual scene stability. The situation yesterday easily could have been disastrous if not handled correctly by these specially trained professionals.”
The Virginia Police Department responded to “close the block down as the power and cable lines were hanging low across the Avenue not allowing vehicles to pass safely,” stated Police Chief Nicole Mattson over email Thursday. “The lines were partially pulled down when the debris from the wall hit the power pole in the alley behind Pep’s Bake Shop and Jue’s Chinese Restaurant. A transformer on the power pole was damaged and this is what caused the loud ‘explosion like’ noise in the area.”
Pep’s and Rocks the Jewelers reported damaged when the partial wall collapsed onto a power pole and into their buildings.
Items “fell through the roof and collapsed wall,” Lewis said, adding that “the businesses were not stable structures and needed help to make sure stays in one piece.
He later said the department is working to stabilize the structures.
“There are shoring techniques and bracing techniques,” Lewis explained. “There are specific procedures to locate people and stabilize buildings, like yesterday.”
No injuries were reported during the incident.
