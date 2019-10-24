Red Kettle challenge on again

VIRGINIA — The Mountain Iron Fire Department held a friendly little challenge last year — sending crews of volunteers to two Salvation Army red kettle locations for a day of bell ringing.
Half were at Walmart in Mountain Iron, the rest were down the road at L&M Fleet Supply.
The L&M bunch won, said Major Brenda Pittman of the Virginia Salvation Army corps.
But the true winners were the children who received Christmas presents, the families who enjoyed a warm holiday meal, those who filled their bellies and soothed their souls in fellowship at the nightly Supper Club, and the many others helped by the funds raised during the Red Kettle campaign.
The challenge is on again this year.
“We’d like to see organizations, churches, fraternal groups, city employees, police and fire departments, city councils, and youth groups — anyone — challenge each other” so the corps can have another good year, said Salvation Army Advisory Board Chairman Steve Skogman.
The corps will get a jump start on the season with bell ringing beginning the weekend of Nov. 8 at Virginia’s two SuperOne locations. Community members can stuff the red kettles at each store on weekends leading up to the big kickoff to the campaign on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. The holiday is “later this year,” Pittman noted, so an early start should be beneficial.
L&M Fleet Supply, Walmart and Walgreens, all of Mountain Iron, will then join in, with bell ringing held at all five kettle locations daily through Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.
The corps is seeking mostly volunteer and some paid bell ringers, Pittman said. All kettle locations, except for Walmart, are indoors.
“If we don’t have ringers or have to pay too many ringers, it costs us,” Skogman said, adding that “every single dime that comes into this Salvation Army stays here.”
Bell ringers sign up for two-hour stints. It’s as easy as visiting www.registertoring.com and following the prompts to choose the Salvation Army of Virginia.
Those who would like more than a two-hour block “can call me and I can set it up,” Pittman said.
Typical bell ringing hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., but if groups would like to ring longer — starting at 8 a.m., for instance — especially those looking to engage in a competition, “I can make that happen,” she added.
If enough groups register for challenges, the corps is considering giving out “a traveling trophy for the one that brings in the most,” Skogman said.
Several community groups participated in the campaign last year, helping the corps to surpass its $143,000 goal by about $27,000 — bringing in a total of $170,000.
The previous year, the corps was short about $30,000 of its $140,000 goal, mostly due to a lack of bell ringers, Skogman said.
A portion of those fund amounts comes directly from the Red Kettle proceeds; the remainder is raised through the overall holiday campaign that runs through the end of January, Pittman noted.
“We are at the end of last year’s money,” she said.
Skogman added that, “we don’t charge people for anything we do.”
Funds collected via the red kettles assist with such programs as the Salvation Army’s Supper Club, which serves 70 to 100 people from 3:50 to 4:50 p.m. each weekday. They help to fill in when other campaigns are short on funds, such as the annual school supply drive.
They assist with feeding community members who don’t have enough to eat via the corps’ food shelf.
There will also be smaller “counter kettles” at various businesses, including the Village Inn in Virginia and Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in Mountain Iron, where customers can drop spare change or donations of any size. Businesses interested in setting out a counter kettle can contact the Salvation Army.
Holiday campaign contributions can also be made online or mailed or dropped off at the Virginia site. “If someone can’t come in, we will come get it from them” even, Skogman said.
Businesses or organizations can also assist by matching a day of kettle donations.
Pittman said the corps will begin taking Christmas assistance applications on Monday. Applicants must show identification, proof of income and expenses, and proof of the number of children in the household ages 14 or younger.
The Salvation Army of Virginia assisted about 400 families last year, providing holiday gift boxes containing a ham or turkey and all the fixings. About 200 children received gifts through the Toy Shop.
Angel Trees are expected to be set up at Walmart by Black Friday, allowing shoppers to chose a tag that gives the age of a child who could use a present during the holiday season.
Pittman anticipates helping even more families and children this year, she said.
The corps has had many food shelf appointments lately, and its selection of free winter coats is running low.
“The need seems to be going up,” Skogman said.
