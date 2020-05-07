Relief for small businesses

The smallest of businesses in northeastern Minnesota have a new opportunity to get a helping hand.
A $100,000 Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation grant to be announced today, is aimed at helping “micro” businesses weather the economic downturn.
“It goes to smaller companies that have five or less employees,” said Mark Phillips, Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation commissioner. “Most of these micro businesses don’t have the ability to take out a loan. It’s a start in doing something.”
Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation, a state of Minnesota economic development agency in Eveleth, is partnering with the Northland Foundation, Northspan Group, Inc., and Entrepreneur Fund, on the grant program.
Under the Small Business Relief Fund program, each qualifying business can obtain a grant of $5,000.
Priority is being given to businesses that serve as a core community staple such as rural or community grocery store, restaurant, downtown/main street retail, and hospitality.
Only small businesses located within the 13,000 square-mile Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Taconite Assistance Area are eligible for the agency funding.
“We’re trying to help businesses in all kinds of different categories,” said Phillips. “It has to be used toward expenses.”
Small businesses are being crushed in the economic downturn.
“The demand and the need is super high,” said Elissa Hansen, Northspan Group Inc., president and chief executive officer. “It’s all about those people who are aren’t able to capture the (federal) Paycheck Protection Program. We’re trying to help businesses that fall through the cracks.”
Nineteen awards from an initial round of about $65,000 provided by Northspan Group, Inc., Northland Foundation, Entrepreneur Fund, Enbridge Energy, Minnesota Power, and individual donors, were decided Thursday afternoon.
“We had 130 applicants in less than 24 hours in the first round,” said Hansen.
Applications for the $100,000 in Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation funding will be taken from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through a portal on the Entrepreneur Fund web site HYPERLINK “http://www.entrepreneurfund.org/”www.entrepreneurfund.org
