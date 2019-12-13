MOUNTAIN IRON — Old Guys Rule will definitely be ruling the main stage as Saturday Night Country... Live! presents its December show at 7 p.m. this evening in the Merritt School auditorium in Mountain Iron. Robert Walker will be entertaining in the hallway at 6 p.m., playing country standards old and new plus his original songs “that were a hit at last summer’s Embarrass Region Fair,” said Billy Marolt, SNCL leader.
“Happy holidays,” Marolt said. “Join us for a great show. Bring the whole family!”
Yoki-Bergman American Legion Post 220 will post the colors at the start of the main show. Old Guys Rule includes Lynn Breed, Holly Kloepfer, Larry Koski, Pat Leloup, Billy Marolt, Lanny Nachtmann and Mikey Triplett.
Tickets are $7 at the door. Those 15 and younger are admitted free of charge.
Here is the schedule for 2020.
Jan. 11 — The Hutter Bunch (main stage), Casey Aro (hallway).
Feb. 8 — Mudhen Creek, Willow River.
March 14 — The No Notes, Steve Phillips.
April 11 — Jitters Plus, Ken Innis.
May 9 — Country Junction, Willow River.
June 13 — 1/2 Way to Heaven, Cathie and Jay Together Again.
Aug. 22 — To be announced, Embarrass Region Fair.
