Snowmobiler dies in crash near Tower

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 51-year-old Coon Rapids man died Thursday after crashing his snowmobile near Tower earlier this week, officials said.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office identified the snowmobiler as Daniel James Cottew, saying he was traveling northbound on the Arrowhead trail set 10 miles south of Tower at about 4:35 p.m. Thursday afternoon when he veered off and struck a tree.
Despite life-saving efforts, Cottew was pronounced dead at the scene.
Responding agencies included Tower Fire and Ambulance, Vermilion Lake First Responders, U.S. Forest Service, Saint Louis County Rescue Squad, and North Memorial Air Care.
