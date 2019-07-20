South Dakota boy injured in tubing accident at Whiteface

A 17-year-old South Dakota boy suffered non-life threatening injuries Saturday after a water tubing accident on the Whiteface Reservoir around 3:20 p.m., a Sheriff’s Department news release said. The reservoir is about 10 miles south of Hoyt Lakes.

Authorities responded to the water emergency after the boy was reportedly ejected from the tube and injured. The 17-year-old had been water tubing with two others behind a jet ski at the time.

The two other individuals that were on the same tube as the victim were not injured.

Life Link lll air medical transported the juvenile to Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.

Deputies were assisted by the Saint Louis County Rescue Squad, Palo First Responders, and the Hoyt Lakes Fire and Ambulance service.

