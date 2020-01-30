Stauber, Range rallying against McCollum bill

VIRGINIA — Eighth District Rep. Pete Stauber and mining supporters on the Iron Range will hold a rally Friday in Virginia supporting the region’s copper-nickel hopes.
The gathering comes a few weeks after Twin Cities-based Rep. Betty McCollum introduced a bill that would ban mining in the same watershed as the Boundary Waters. The area was already the target of a 2016 executive order by the Obama administration, which was later overturned by President Donald J. Trump.
McCollum’s bill comes amid a fierce legal battle over the PolyMet project near Hoyt Lakes, which doesn’t near the Boundary Waters, but is considered the precedent-setting copper-nickel mine after Twin Metals Minnesota filed its officials plans with state and federal regulators last month.
“In northern Minnesota, mining is a way of life and we now have the exciting opportunity to expand this proud tradition with copper nickel mining. That’s why I, along with so many others in the Northland, are outraged by the recent introduction of harmful, job-killing legislation that seeks to halt the responsible development of these crucial resources,” Stauber said in a statement announcing the rally. “Our jobs, our communities, and our futures depend on the ability to responsibly source these minerals, so I look forward to standing united with local miners, union members, small business owners, teachers, and families this Friday in support of copper nickel mining.”
If passed and signed into the law, the bill would spell the end for Twin Metals and other prospective copper-nickel projects near the Boundary Waters, including potential projects by Teck and Encampment Minerals. The bill would not ban the mining of iron ore, taconite, sand, gravel and granite within that area if it is determined water, air and forest quality would not be negatively affected.
Local community, business, labor, and education leaders are expected to join the first-term congressman in Virginia. The events will start at 2 p.m. Friday at the Carpenters Union Hall, 726 4th Street North in Virginia.
