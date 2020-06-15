Televisits set at Project Care Free Clinic

IRON RANGE – A non-profit providing medical care to people in need has found a way to continue serving its patients while keeping them and its volunteers safe midst the coronavirus crisis.
Project Care Free Clinic announced recently that this month it will begin offering appointments via telephone visits. The organization was started 10 years ago and operates clinics in Hibbing, Virginia and Grand Rapids with a mission to provide basic medical care to the uninsured and under-insured.
Tiffany Schleppegrill, coordinator for Project Free Care Clinic in Hibbing, said recently that the organization’s walk-in clinics in all three of the communities have been closed since March due to the coronavirus crisis.
Later this month, all three branches of Project Free Care Clinic will be offering telephone visits by appointment. To schedule an appointment, patients are to contact Project Care by 2 p.m. the day before the clinic date they are scheduling for, so they can be pre-registered for their telephone appointment.
Once an appointment is confirmed, a volunteer medical provider will call the patient between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. the evening of the clinic. In the event there are no appointments scheduled for that date, the clinic will be canceled.
Schleppegril said Project Free Care Clinic wants to stress the importance of getting regular medical care, for chronic conditions to avoid complications.
Published below is the schedule for each of the three communities.
Hibbing: Appointments are available every Thursday evening starting June 25.
Call 218-263-8549 or email mary-projectcare@qwestoffice.net by 2 p.m. Wednesday to reserve your Thursday telephone appointment.
Grand Rapids: Appointments are available Tuesday evening, starting June 23. Call 218-326-7008 or email pam-projectcare@qwestoffice.net by 2 p.m. Monday to reserve your Tuesday telephone appointment.
Virginia: Appointments are available every second and fourth Wednesday evening
of the month starting June 24. Call 218-741-5173 or email mlarson-projectcare@qwestoffice.net
by Tuesday 2 PM to reserve your Wednesday telephone appointment.
Services provided by Project Free Care Clinic include non-emergency medical care, lab and diagnostics (X-ray), Medical Assistance, sports physicals, behavioral health, diabetic education, chiropractic services, physical, occupational and speech therapy, specialty referrals, and MNSure navigation.
Since its clinics closed in March, Project Care Free Clinic volunteers have found other ways to serve their communities, including making masks and providing information on COVID-19.
“We were closed to the public in March and have been refilling patients’ prescriptions throughout this time,” Schleppegril said.
The closure also provided an opportunity for Project Care to give back. Personal protective equipment the facility had on hand at the time of the closure was donated to Fairview Range Hospital in Hibbing, at a time when they were in short supply.
“It felt really good to give to them, because they give to us all of the time,” Schleppegril.
Communities pull together to support Project Care Free Clinic.
For the past six years now, Our Saviors Lutheran Church and Holy Trinity Church in Hibbing along with Faith Lutheran Church in Chisholm have raised money for Project Free Care Clinic through a community spaghetti feed. This past February the event raised more than $4,000.
“We have fun,” said Sue Shock, one of the volunteers. “It’s a good cooperation between all four churchs, and there’s kind of a division of labor between who does what.”
Shock also talked about the generosity of the businesses in Chisholm and Hibbing that help make the spaghetti feed a success.
“We really appreciated the businesses that supported us that day — it was very much appreciated,” Shock said.
For more information, go to the Project Free Care Clinic website at projectcarefreeclinic.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.