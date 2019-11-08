Threat in Virginia School District

VIRGINIA– Staff, students and parents of Virginia Public Schools received an email and automated voice call from Superintendent Noel Schmidt Friday announcing an incident that had occurred and was resolved.
“A Virginia High School student made a poor decision in sending an inappropriate text message to another Virginia student,” stated Schmidt in the email and automated call. “In the text, the student making the inappropriate remarks made a vague statement warning a student to stay away from school. The incident was immediately addressed and is continuing to be investigated by the high school administration team and the Virginia Police Department.”
An investigation into the incident is ongoing but the issue has been resolved. Schmidt made it clear that there was no ongoing safety issue. A weapon was not involved in this incident.
“This is an example of, in the age of social media, how a student made a poor decision to send a text. And now that student will have to live with the consequences of their poor decision-making,” said Schmidt in a follow up email with MDN.
He gave this advice, “Parents and grandparents should continually be talking to their children about how to appropriately use social media. And if their child cannot comply with the rules, then the parents should take away their child’s phone or electronic device until they are able to act more responsibly. A phone is a privilege and not a right. Parents are in charge, not the child.”
No further information was immediately available from the VMPS administration nor the VPD.
