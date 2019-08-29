U.S. Steel accused of improper stockpiling

HIBBING — U.S. Steel is facing a second lawsuit from a land and minerals owner accusing the Pittsburgh-based company of improperly stockpiling at least 2 million tons of waste rock on iron ore reserves outside of its control.
Glacier Park Iron Ore Properties is claiming U.S. Steel dumped up to 3.8 million long tons of waste rock on top of unmined ore located adjacent to Keewatin-based Keetac, which is owned and operated by U.S. Steel. Glacier Park says the company also stockpiled about 800,00 tons of waste rock on property leased to Hibbing Taconite without consent.
The lawsuit is asking for a permanent and temporary injunction on stockpiling, and seeks to force U.S. Steel to remove the misplaced waste rock, a potentially costly endeavor for the company.
At stake for Glacier Park is the potential loss of access to “tens of millions of tons” of iron ore reserves of which it owns the mineral and mining rights. The lawsuit also claims the inability to mine the ore will eventually impact the surrounding communities, future jobs and businesses that rely on the mining industry, and state and county extraction tax collections.
“GPIOP has asked USS to cease its improper stockpiling,” the lawsuit reads. “USS has refused.”
This is the second lawsuit filed by Glacier Park against U.S. Steel this week in the Sixth Judicial District Court in Hibbing. The first accuses the latter company of improperly obtaining a mineral lease from the Great Northern Iron Ore Properties Trust in 2010, land that was intended to go to HibTac to extend its mine life. HibTac could run out of ore and go dark by 2024, according to the first suit.
“While we do not comment on pending litigation, we are proud of our long history of mining on the Iron Range and remain committed to continuing the tradition that is shared by our company and the surrounding community,” Meghan Cox, spokesperson for U.S. Steel, said during a phone interview.
A Glacier Park representative declined comment citing pending litigation. Barb Naramore, deputy commissioner of the DNR, said over the phone that the state doesn’t have a direct role in resolving private mineral leases and had no comment on the lawsuit.
Economics of dumping
Stockpiling surface materials and waste rock on top of ore deposits was a common practice in the early days of mining before iron ore was a valuable material. It was a short-sided practice that left decades of usable ore buried and uneconomical to reach, and in part plays into the current life of mine crisis at HibTac.
Best practices in the industry direct stockpiles to land without deposits or mine pits that are completely depleted of ore to ensure the long-term viability of the land and mines.
According to the second lawsuit, U.S. Steel filed a plan with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on Jan. 31 estimating it would need to stockpile almost 4 million tons of surface material and 3 million tons of waste rock at the so-called A Dump, an approved stockpile location for Keetac. The company said it wants to raise the level of A Dump to about 200 feet, about double its current height.
The plan submitted to the DNR didn’t indicate the site would expand, but Glacier Park claims the company started stockpiling outside the A Dump zone in early 2019 without consent, allegedly damaging their mining and mineral rights.
Removing stockpiles is not only a lengthy procedure, but a costly one, estimated at millions in extra dollars to reach the surface of Glacier Park’s minerals, the lawsuit reads. If U.S. Steel is allowed to stockpile on the land up to 200 feet, as it intends to do with A Dump, “it will never be economically feasible or practically possible to mine taconite” on the Glacier Park land in questions, the lawsuit claims.
Last month, Glacier Park said it informed U.S. Steel that it objected to the company stockpiling on their land outside the approved A Dump zone.
Earlier this month, Glacier Park sent a letter asking U.S. Steel to stop improperly stockpiling, but the lawsuit claims Glacier Park personnel observed them stockpiling waste rock as recently as Aug. 14. Nine days later, U.S. Steel sent a response to Glacier Park acknowledging the mining and mineral rights, but said it had no intention of stopping unless mining operations were to begin on the land.
“In other words, USS admits it is willing to put the long-run development and production of iron ore at risk in order to satisfy its short-sighted, short-term financial needs,” the lawsuit reads.
Glacier Park says court intervention is necessary, citing the company’s behavior in regard to an expired sublease with HibTac, which shares a 5-mile border with Keetac. HibTac is a joint-venture operation of ArcelorMittal, Cleveland-Cliffs and U.S. Steel and leases land from Glacier Park. They in turn subleased a portion to Keetac that expired on Dec. 31, 2017 and was not renewed.
According to the filing, U.S. Steel continued to dump about 800,000 tons of waste rock on Glacier Park property leased to HibTac without consent and despite demands of ArcelorMittal and Cliffs to remove it. To date, it hasn’t been completed.
The lawsuit also claims that Larry Sutherland, general manager of Minnesota Ore Operations for U.S. Steel, asked Glacier Park to consent to a new sublease on Feb. 21 of this year at HibTac, but “did not disclose to GPIOP that USS had continued dumping.”
Glacier Park says it discovered the stockpiles after reviewing aerial photographs and that U.S. Steel acknowledged it improperly dumped there, but has taken no action to remove it. Glacier Park believes it will take until the end of 2020 to remove 800,000 tons of rock at HibTac.
Lawsuits pile up
The most recent filing against U.S. Steel adds to a growing number of environmental and regulatory lawsuits facing the company nationwide.
In 2018, the company agreed to pay nearly $900,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by the City of Chicago over a toxic chromium spill into a Lake Michigan tributary.
PennEnvironment and the Clean Air Council, represented by the National Environmental Law Center, filed a citizens lawsuit April 29 of this year, claiming the company jeopardized the health of Mon Valley residents and violated the federal Clean Air Act. That suite says U.S. Steel continued to operate its three Mon Valley Works plants for 100 days after a fire that destroyed desulfurization equipment.
On Monday, the company was sued by an environmental group claiming it wasn’t reporting the release of pollutants into the air from three plants in Mon Valley, as required by law. The lawsuit was filed in federal court by the Clean Air Council, which says the company failed to report unpermitted releases of hydrogen sulfide, benzene and coke oven emissions from its plants at Clairton, Braddock and West Mifflin in Pennsylvania.
Those lawsuits come in light of a class action lawsuit filed back in April by company shareholders claiming they lost billions of dollars when U.S. Steel allegedly misled investors about their plans to be proactive in improving the company’s operations and facilities to save money through process improvements.
The plans were dubbed the “Carnegie Way,” a nod to U.S. Steel co-founder Andrew Carnegie.
Citing “confidential witnesses,” the lawsuit claims the Carnegie Way was a sham and that former CEO Mario Longhi, current CEO David Burritt and executive Dan Lesnak deferred maintenance over the cost concerns.
Instead, the company directed plant managers to only buy parts when necessary and rig machines together to keep them running, according to the lawsuit citing a confidential source. It further states the company adopted an internal motto of “don’t buy, get by.”
These decisions, the suit claims, led to loss production, production delays, equipment malfunctions, unplanned outages and mechanical disrepair that kept U.S. Steel from benefiting from improved market conditions in 2016.
U.S. Steel stock rebounded in 2017 to almost $40 a share in February, reaching $45 a share around the same time in 2018, but has since declined to about $11 a share.
