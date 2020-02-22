Undocumented in Eveleth, Minnesota

EVELETH — Haylee Rucker is a hardworking, intelligent and kind 19-year-old graduate from Eveleth-Gilbert High School. But this All-American girl’s existence unexpectedly turned into a lengthy civics lesson and legal battle.
Rucker was an unplanned home birth in California to two American parents. By all accounts she should be an American, but as of earlier this year, she had yet to receive a birth certificate, Social Security Number and the rights and responsibility that come with full citizenship.
After years of jumping through hoops and prepared for a legal battle, this all changed one winter day, earlier this month. Her lifelong dream — and right — of having a birth certificate, and being considered an American citizen, came true.
‘They sent me home’
Ready to give birth, Rucker’s mother, April Booth (then April Kelly) went to the Northridge Hospital Medical Center in Northridge, Calif., with her then-boyfriend and 10-year-old son. Due to the length of her previous delivery and current conditions, she was sent home and told to come back when she was closer to giving birth.
“I went to the hospital in labor, and told them I was ready,” recalled Booth during an interview earlier this year, alongside Rucker and lawyer, Bryan Lindsay. “They sent me home.”
After the 20-minute ride home, the couple called 911.
The baby was coming.
An ambulance arrived after Rucker was born. Mother, daughter, father and brother, now a family of four, were all taken back to the same hospital that less than an hour ago sent three of them home.
Ruffling through a thick packet of documents, Rucker passed her mom the invoice for the medical transportation stamped Dec. 7, 2000. Spread across the conference table at the law office was an ultrasound picture of Rucker, Booth’s birth certificate, every bill received from the hospital leading up to and following the birth, school pictures of Rucker and report cards.
A whole life, documented, yet missing the most important documentation.
Because Haylee was not born in the hospital, the hospital would not fill out the paperwork for a birth certificate and Social Security Number, as is normally done for new parents
“They handed me a packet of paperwork,” recalled Booth.
The paperwork was never completed and Rucker didn’t receive any of the documents to prove her legal existence or citizenship..
They never went without
“I admit that for the first five years, I dropped the ball,” Booth candidly stated during the January interview.
She is a widow from a previous marriage. At the time of Rucker’s birth, she was receiving a widow’s pension, benefits received through Social Security, and this allowed her to be a stay-at-home parent for both of her children.
As her son aged, these benefits stopped and Booth found that living in California was increasing difficult.
“My brother lived out here,” Booth said. “I was able to provide a stable environment for my children by moving here to the Iron Range.”
In July 2007, Rucker and Booth moved to Eveleth.
Rucker started school the previous year at Robert P. Ulrich Elementary in California City, Calif. While registering her daughter, Booth left the requested Social Security Number blank. Rucker didn’t have one, and it was not an issue for the California school.
The next year, when Rucker transferred to the Eveleth-Gilbert School District, it was still not an issue for them, as Rucker had already started her education. The lack of a Social Security Number would have been an issue for Eveleth-Gilbert if Rucker began her education in the district, but all that they needed was the transfer paperwork.
The lack of a birth certificate and Social Security Number did not inhibit Rucker from receiving her K-12 education.
Booth found employment and, for the first time in years, had to file taxes. The reality of having an undocumented child began to take hold of the family.
Family members began to whisper: “Is this really Booth’s child? Was Rucker abducted?”
“I went to the Social Security Administration building in Hibbing and filled out paperwork,” Booth said, but the statue of limitation to declare a birth had passed. By this point, Rucker’s father was uncooperative and was no longer in the picture.
To declare a homebirth, it is required that someone of age, not the birthing mother, say they witnessed the child being born. In a planned, homebirth, this is regularly done by the midwife.
With Rucker’s father not willing to do this, and Booth being unable to as the birthing mother, and the brother being a minor, there was no legal witness to the birth. If no one is legally able to say it happened, then it did not legally happen and a birth certificate cannot be issued.
“I flew to California and saw the administration of the hospital,” Booth recalled. “I submitted all of the paperwork and it was denied.”
In 2012, Booth and Rucker took a maternity DNA test that established they were mother and daughter.
Booth continued to hit roadblocks. Rucker began to doubt how hard her mother was working to solve the problem when in reality, Booth was trying to shield her from the stress.
“I made sure she didn’t go without,” said the single mother, even though this meant Rucker never had health insurance and had to go to the ER for anything from a school physical to the flu. Medical bills came in. Booth worked low-wage jobs. She couldn’t claim her daughter on her taxes.
But they never went without.
An E-G graduate
“She was a typical high school student,” said Charles Pillsbury, the school counselor at Eveleth-Gilbert, while discussing Rucker with choir teacher Reida Forsman and secretary Laura Tassoni during their lunch break this month. “She was always here, unless sick. She had a close group of friends.”
These are the normal things Pillsbury keeps an eye out for as signs of trouble.
Forsman agreed adding, “She had a sunny disposition but part of her life weighed heavy on her heart.” Forsman taught Rucker from eighth grade through 12th grade and over the years she saw her confidence grow and stress increase.
“Nothing would have been on my radar until her senior year when she couldn’t apply to school or for a job,” said Pillsbury, who tried to help the family. He contacted California and lawyers he knew.
Forsman, too, did what she could do.
“It was personally frustrating. I thought, What? How is this possible?” Forsman was in disbelief when they couldn’t help solve the issue.
Pillsbury recalled that Rucker had talked about studying to be a dental hygienist. He encouraged her to dream and plan, even though legally she didn’t have these educational and career options.
“She was always pleasant, outgoing, honest, hardworking and very respectful,” said Tassoni who also worked with Rucker, through the main office, to get proof of her birth from California.
But there were times when the reality of her limitations were too much for Rucker.
“She would say ‘I’m not a citizen. I’m not a real person.’ I would stop her there because it was false,” Pillsbury said.
If her country refused to acknowledge and show its want/need for her, what did that mean about Rucker and who she was, at her core?
“She had difficulty in finding her sense of self,” explained Forsman.
But the Eveleth-Gilbert fought for her and continued to encourage her even after graduation.
They researched questions of citizenship.
“She was born to American parents,” stated Tassoni.
“She can’t be deported to another country, because she doesn’t have another country,” Pillsbury added.
“I’ve talked to her so much about this,” Forsman said. “I told her ‘You can’t take no for an answer.’ We can all see her and see that she exists.”
Building the fight
The Minnesota Social Security Administration was unable to provide a Social Security Number to Rucker, despite the hoops her family jumped through, including getting a blood test proving her parentage, because there is no birth certificate from California. California could not help the family, because they didn’t live in California. Minnesota couldn’t provide a birth certificate as the birth did not happen in Minnesota.
Rucker was raised by a single parent. They are low income and did not have the resources to relocate to California, which would have put the issue back in the state’s jurisdiction, meaning it remained a two-state issue.
Over the years, Rucker believed she all she could think of to solve this problem.
“I have been sending Dr. Phil emails for the last two years,” she said of the television show. “Same with People’s Court and Judge Judy.”
Then an attorney entered the picture.
“I heard about Haylee’s cause and was intrigued,” said Bryan Lindsay. He agreed to take Rucker’s case pro-bono.
“It is a practical problem,” explained the lawyer. “We have to try to make a law through the lower courts to make a law for the states to work together.”
Right now, there is no law established to help Rucker. There is no process to have the states work together and get Rucker her birth certificate.
“There is no procedure we can find that addresses this issue,” Lindsay added. “We need a procedure for something like this.”
He said the plan was to have an evidentiary hearing which would have the courts establish the fact that Rucker exists and is therefore entitled to a birth certificate.
At the time of this interview, Lindsay had been working with Rucker approaching a year.
“I share her frustration,” Lindsay said. “We have exhausted administrative responses...It feels like we are banging our heads against the wall.”
Illegal immigration is what normally comes to mind when people hear “undocumented” but that isn’t what it means for Rucker.
“Hopefully, this story will catch eyes and it goes through the courts,” Lindsay said at the time.
Catching eyes
“It is all about who you know,” Rucker said, repeating words told to her by Eveleth Mayor Bob Vlaisavljevich.
With Vlaisavljevich’s help, Rucker shook trees this year. They have reached out to state and federal political offices, local and international news agencies. The Mesabi Daily News, too, reached out to Minnesota Congressman Pete Stauber’s office, Senator Amy Klobuchar’s office, and the governor’s offices of Minnesota and California.
Vlaisavljevich is doing this for Rucker. Not only is she a citizen of his city, they have a personal relationship as she works for him and his wife.
“We compensate her for taking care of my wife, who is handicapped,” Vlaisavljevich said in his mayoral office following a city council meeting on Feb. 4. “Haylee is energetic, dedicated, conscientious and a really good partner to my wife. She is not afraid to take on any task.”
After hearing her story, Vlaisavljevich asked how this could happen.
“It is like she is lost in America.” Interest piqued, Vlaisavljevich said “she got me chasing my white whale.”
Vlaisavljevich began to research the situation and found, as others had, she didn’t even have an immigration track to fall back on.
“She is really a great kid,” Vlaisavljevich said. “That is why I’m trying to help her so she can get her life going...It is like she is lost in our country. Why is this so complicated?” He looked toward his figurative white whale. “We are in uncharted waters.”
An undocumented life
“I didn’t worry about this until I was maybe 15 years old, and started working with my mom [on solving the problem] when I was 17,” Rucker said in an email earlier this year. “It didn’t affect me as much as it did my Mom until I got into my teenage years.”
When she became a teenager, Rucker began to feel the effects of her situation. She couldn’t get a driver’s license when her friends did. She couldn’t take college courses, get a job or apply to college.
After graduating in the spring of 2019, Rucker’s classmates moved onto the next stage in their lives. They joined the military, went to community college, private college and universities and they began their careers. They looked forward to marriages and buying cars and houses in the near future.
Legally, Rucker couldn’t do any of this.
“This situation makes me feel stuck. It holds me back from a lot of things I would like to do in my everyday life.”
“It’s frustrating to see all my friends doing things that I am not able to. It confuses me mainly how this can be so complicated, but I know everyone is trying their best,” she said with her telltale positivity. “I don’t let it make me down, though. I still live life like everyone to the best of my ability. My friends, and family are very supportive and help out however they can. I’m very blessed with my mom, and I’m not sure how I would’ve made it without her. She’s my best friend and I can only imagine how this makes her feel.”
How would your life be different if this wasn’t an issue?
“My life would’ve been completely different. My mother wouldn’t have to worry about the next time I get sick or injured, because I would have health insurance. I could’ve taken drivers training when I was 15, and got my license on my 16th birthday like all my other friends. I could take college courses, and get credits. I would have been able to do PSEO, and be ahead after graduating. I’m not able to get a job, or even pay taxes. I graduated last year, and would’ve been able to apply for colleges. I’m a year behind everyone in college, because I couldn’t attend in spring. I would’ve moved from Minnesota, but I couldn’t get on a plane. It’s affected my life tremendously.”
As of early February, Rucker still did not have a birth certificate or Social Security Number. She couldn’t get a job, go to college, get a driver’s license or ID, vote, pay taxes or any of the other things U.S. citizens are entitled to and responsible for. She cannot fly on a plane or enter another country.
Rucker was able to take a CNA class while in high school but couldn’t become a CNA because a background check could not be completed.
“She wants to pay taxes,” Lindsay. said
Documentation, finally
“Well, I have my birth certificate in my hand right now,” said an ecstatic Rucker over the phone on Feb. 12. “It has been a crazy day! I don’t have the words — I never thought it would happen this fast.”
That same afternoon, the Mesabi Daily News received an email from Klobuchar’s office: “I wanted to follow-up with you on background and let you know that Ms. Rucker has informed our office that today she received her birth certificate from California. As such we have further assisted her in arranging a meeting on Friday with the Social Security Administration to apply for her Social Security number.”
On Jan. 29, a representative from Klobuchar’s office verified they were working with Rucker and would contact the Social Security Administration on her behalf after an official application was sent in.
In an email on Feb. 4, Rucker explained her most recent trip to the Social Security office. “I did meet with the Social Security office, but no luck there whatsoever. I’ve been there before, and went the same as it did when I went in 2009. I met with the direct manager, and she didn’t seem too interested in the case and didn’t know how to help. They had me fill out for issuance of a Social Security Number, once again. However, I was told that at this point there was insufficient documentation as to my citizenship and age. Same information they told us before, and told us they weren’t too sure how they would do this, but she’d give me a call and do some research.”
Excitedly, over the phone, Rucker explained that on Feb. 10 she had visited Lindsay and had signed a form, “I’ve done a million of them before. I didn’t have hope that this would be the one.”
In these uncharted waters, there was no predicting how quickly things would change.
That afternoon, Feb. 11, Lindsay got a call from vital statistics saying that the birth certificate would be delivered.
“He texted me ‘Congrats’ while I was at work,” said Rucker, still speaking fast over the phone. “I was so confused.”
Rucker and her mother visited Lindsay’s office on Feb. 12, where she signed for the delivery of her birth certificate.
“This is crazy!” she bubbled over the phone. “I am so happy! Everyone is like ‘How do you feel?’ I can’t put it into words right now. People don’t realize what having their birth certificate means — they take it for granted.”
One piece of paper will finally stop holding her back.
“I am just now starting and I’ve got a lot of catching up to do,” Rucker said adding that she already had an appointment at the Social Security Administration office in Hibbing scheduled. Once her Social Security Number arrives, she can look for a job, think about going to college and start driver’s education. Getting married is now a possibility for her future.
And she’s excited to pay taxes.
When asked if she would vote in the presidential primary on March 3, Rucker paused. “The thought of ‘I can’t vote’ just went through my head. But yes! I will vote! Amy has my vote!”
Still no law
“Unfortunately we did not get to present this and nothing within the legal framework has changed,” Lindsay said in an email on Feb. 12.
Rucker’s fight is over. She is beginning to start her life.
But what about others in her same situation? There is still no path, no process, no trail blazed for them to access the rest of their lives.
