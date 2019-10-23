Veterans working for others, again

EVELETH — A group of area veterans will do what they do best on Saturday — serve.
Their service, in this case, will be by helping with two North St. Louis County Habitat for Humanity build projects.
Some “friendly competition” is even expected to take place during the special “Veteran Build Day on the Iron Range.”
NSLCHFH’s two adjacent home builds in West Eveleth — at 1406 and 1410 W. First St. — offered the perfect opportunity for local veterans to engage in the competitive camaraderie and to continue a partnership formed last year between the Habitat affiliate and an area veterans group.
And there is still time to sign up for the event. All that’s required is to be a veteran.
The goal is to have two groups of 10 veterans working on the side-by-side projects. “They plan to ‘storm’ the properties and see what they can accomplish in one day,” says Susan Garrett, NSLCHFH community relations manager.
The competition will be to see “who gets the most done at which house,” said U.S. Marine veteran Chris Magnusson, leader of the Northeast Minnesota Women Veterans group, which will have several members participating.
“We are still looking for a half-dozen or more veterans to sign up,” she said.
The day will begin with a safety talk and overview at 8:45 a.m., and will run until 4 p.m. Tools, equipment and instruction are provided for all Habitat projects.
“One of the things veterans transitioning out of the military often have a difficult time with is finding a meaningful purpose in what they do after serving in the military,” Magnusson said. “When people get out of the service, it takes time to figure out what is important in their lives.”
Often, veterans find purpose in service to others, she said.
Veterans from her group — which is open to all area female veterans; any age; any branch — already experienced the joy of that type of service while volunteering in June on a Habitat build in Biwabik.
Ten women veterans spent the day applying two coats of paint to the outside of a 1,100-square-foot, three-bedroom house at 202 Mesabi Location Annex at the entry of Biwabik. The future home for Kristine Edstrom and her two young sons, DaJaun and Damari, is now finished and will be dedicated at 2 p.m. Friday.
The partnership between NSLCHFH and the Northeast Minnesota Women Veterans began last year, when Habitat was invited to speak to the group. The ensuing summer build day led to a conversation about what the group should do next, and the women decided to challenge all local veterans to a day of service.
Saturday’s volunteer day will be “an opportunity for veterans to meet other vets and be a part of a team,” Magnusson said.
Veterans from several other organizations will also participate, including members of local VFWs, American Legions and DAVs (Disabled American Veterans), along with the United Steelworkers’ Veterans of Steel.
There will also be members of the Duluth affiliate of Team Rubicon, a nonprofit volunteer relief group that utilizes the skills and experiences of military veterans with first responders to rapidly deploy emergency response teams.
And there will be volunteers from Hometown Hero Outdoors, a nonprofit that provides outdoor opportunities to military veterans and service members and law enforcement officers.
Crews will work on the outside of the houses, installing siding and trim, Magnusson said.
“There will be someone there to teach what they need to do,” she said. “It will be a good opportunity to learn a new skill.”
“We love our partnership with our local vets,” said NSLCHFH Executive Director Nathan Thompson. “Through their generous volunteer service, our Habitat partner families are not being left behind in substandard, unsafe and expensive housing situations.”
Habitat for Humanity “works to ‘give a hand up’ to families who need that boost to get into an affordable home,” he said. “Veterans understand the concept of ‘giving a hand up.’ They have worked under extremely difficult challenges in service to our country while not leaving anyone behind.”
That “helping hand,” Thompson added, “often times changes (Habitat homeowners’) lives as they can now afford healthy food, warm clothing and other basic necessities which they struggled to obtain while paying too much for substandard housing.”
Magnusson said the group is still seeking assistance with lunch and hydrating beverages for the volunteers.
The day will be a good chance for veterans to not only bond with others, but to learn about veterans groups and make new friends, she added.
Interested veterans can contact Chris Magnusson at: magnussonc@yahoo.com or (218) 969-7137.
