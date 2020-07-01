Virginia man, 49, dies in car crash near Hibbing

HIBBING — A Virginia man died in a car crash in Hibbing on Tuesday evening, Minnesota State Patrol said.

Thomas Michael Olson, 49, died of his injuries about eight miles south of Hibbing, police said. Police believe the crash happened at about 8:32 p.m. when Olson drove his 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo into the back of a Range Rover traveling south of Hibbing on Highway 73.

“The Range Rover came to rest on the west side of Highway 73 on its side,” the MSP reported. “The Monte Carlo came to rest on the east side of Highway 73 upright on its wheels.”

Olson was not wearing a seat belt, police said.

In other news on the Iron Range, two Aurora men were transported to the hospital following a Tuesday night rollover.

James Wallace, 21, and Daniel Forpahl, 22, both of Aurora, were traveling north on Highway 99, north of Bodas Road E. onTuesday night when the rollover occurred in White Township.

Wallace was driving and “lost control of his car causing it to swerve into the southbound lane and then into the south ditch where the car rolled several times,” stated a press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

Both Wallace and Forpahl were ejected from the car and sustained injuries. They were transported to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Responding agencies included: East Range Police Department, Palo Fire and First Responders, Hoyt Lakes Ambulance and the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments