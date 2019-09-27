EVELETH — A high speed chase in Eveleth resulted in an arrest with no bail.
According to Eveleth Police Chief Tim Koivunen, there was a short pursuit through Eveleth around 1 a.m. Wednesday when Sgt. Brian Ness attempted to stop a vehicle.
“The vehicle fled at speeds up to 70 MPH and also struck a parked vehicle,” said Koivunen over email.
The vehicle was abandoned near the intersection of Carrie Avenue and Monroe Street when the driver fled on foot. The driver was located hiding in a garage with help from K-9 Louie of the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department.
The driver, who was arrested without incident, was Logan Jeffery Niemi, 20, of Virginia. He is currently held at the St. Louis County Jail.
Niemi has been formally charged with felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, and driving after revocation, according to Koivunen, who said Niemi had a no-bail warrant for a probation violation related to a prior drug conviction.
Koivunen added he was pleased with the result of the incident.
“Nobody was hurt or injured which is what we want on any incident especially in a pursuit,” he said.
Responding agencies included the Eveleth Police Department, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department, the Minnesota State Patrol, Gilbert Police Department and Virginia Police Department.
