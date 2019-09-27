Virginia parking tickets rates to increase

VIRGINIA — Parking tickets in Virginia will rise following the launch of a new automated system.
“The ‘old school’ way was with these books,” said Virginia Police Chief Nicole Mattson earlier this week, holding up a booklet on her desk. “But this company got attacked by malware, and with the appellate court’s decision, we explored new parking software technology.”
With the various moving parts of a technology attack and a recent court ruling that tire chalking is unconstitutional, the city of Virginia and the Virginia Police Department are moving to a new vehicle parking monitoring system.
With the new system, initial parking fines will be raised, but unpaid ticket fines will decline.
There are two categories of parking violations in Virginia.
In the first category, which has the higher ticket price, violations include: expired meter, parked against traffic, parked in alley, overtime parking, no parking 3 to 6 a.m. and allowing the motor to run unattended.
In the second category, violations including: parked on sidewalk, obstructing street/driveway, double parked, parked in fire hydrant zone, parked in prohibited zone, parked too close to intersection and calendar parking.
Currently, the first category has a fee of $16 and the second category of $11. After seven days, if the ticket is not yet paid, the ticket increases to $26 and $16, respectively. If the ticket remains unpaid after 20 days, $40 is added to each ticket making them $66 and $56.
When the new system goes into effect, initial parking tickets will raise to $20 for the first category and $15 for the second category. Tickets will not be raised after seven days but $40 will be added after 20 days making the amount $60 and $55, respectively.
“With any unpaid parking ticket, the police department can tow a vehicle under our city ordinance, where an administrative misdemeanor fine and additional citation is issued for a mandatory appearance at the Saint Louis County Courts,” Mattson said, explaining that if a ticket is unpaid after 30 days penelties increase. The vehicle can be towed and a court appearance is required.
The resolution approving the parking ticket increase was passed by the Virginia City Council on Sept. 24 in a unanimous motion.
According to the resolution, “it is necessary to increase the parking fines and fees to provide for the maintenance of the equipment.”
In an email Friday, Virginia Mayor Larry Cuffe explained.
“The ticket fine schedule is more of an adjustment to the current policy,” Cuffe said. “The electronic parking citation program purchased by the police department [will] provide a photo and time stamp to ensure compliance with the recent court decision declaring tire chalking illegal.”
A Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling declared in April of this year that the practice of tire chalking was a violation of the Fourth Amendment’s right to be free from unreasonable search.
Tire chalking is when chalk is marked on a tire and later checked to see if the vehicle has moved in accordance with posted parking regulations.
The case, Taylor v. City of Saginaw, stemmed from an incident in Saginaw, Mich.
Alison Patricia Taylor’s tires were chalked on 15 separate occasions between 2014-2017, and resulted in parking tickets.
In April 2017, Taylor filed an action against the City, “alleging defendants violated her Fourth Amendment right against unreasonable searches by placing chalk marks on her tires without her consent or a valid search warrant,” states the court report.
First, it was found that chalking is a search. Second, it was found to be an unreasonable search.
In cases when an automobile has “probable case to believe that the vehicle contains evidence of a crime,” a search warrant is not needed. Nor is one needed if the delay would likely result in harm to the community at large.
Tire chalking starts when a parking official marks a tire and returns later to see if it has moved. The chalk is put on the tire before a crime has been committed.
In cases where a vehicle, which is originally legally parked and poses no risk to the community, it was determined to be an unreasonable search to physically mark the vehicle, i.e. private property.
Tire chalking has been the traditional form of monitoring parking in Virginia. With this court ruling, the city has been forced to find a new method.
It just so happens that this ruling was announced around the same time the ticketing system used by the Virginia Police Department was hit with malware and failed.
“Our ‘old school’ system was with the ticketing book,” Mattson explained.
When launched, the new program will be a handheld device which will take a photo of the tire. Measuring the location of the nozzle to the curb, when the parking monitor comes to check with a second picture, the system will determine if the vehicle has violated the parking conditions.
Mattson explained the system will be successful in snow and rainy conditions, as opposed to chalk, which washes off. The handheld device will then print a ticket on waterproof paper. The ticket information will be stored in a cloud service.
If the ticket has not been paid within 20 days, a notice will automatically be mailed to the car owner. Thus saving staff time.
“This system is user friendly,” said Mattson looking forward to the new technology. “It will also be able to issue parking permits.”
Mattson said that although there will be an upfront cost to this program, in the long run it will be even to the current booklet system.
Parking is enforced throughout Virginia to not only ensure access to businesses but also snow removal and emergency access.
“The city website has calendar parking posted and information on city lots,” Mattson said, noting a parking study the city completed that showed numerous two-hour parking spots. “You can also by a parking permit for any city lot for $20.”
When a ticket costs $20, Mattson said that purchasing the parking permit is “a no brainer.”
Parking tickets can be paid online or with cash, check or credit card at city hall.
Mattson said that the department is scheduled to be trained on the new parking ticket system in mid October and it will be launched at the beginning of November.
Until the department and city are trained, chalk marks are being placed on the ground in front of and behind vehicles to monitor if they have been moved. The old parking fine system is still in place.
“The new ticket fees will go into effect when we start the new system,” said Mattson, projecting the start date to be Nov. 1.
