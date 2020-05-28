Virginia set to bring back furloughed workers

VIRGINIA — Furloughed employees will be back to work soon. The recommendation has been made by the Virginia Personnel Committee to bring back all Public Works employees currently on furlough on June 8 and the library staff on June 15.
The personnel committee of the Virginia City Council met Thursday morning to discuss furlough status of city employees. There are 14 city employees currently furloughed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Of these, 10 are library staff, one is a single-role fire department employee used on EMS runs and three are public works employees. The public works employees include two from the city’s repair crew and one for recycling.
“As we talk about the furloughs and bringing people back to work we need to talk about how we are going to facilitate that and what is the appropriate time and date to accomplish that,” began Virginia Mayor Larry Cuffe.
The personnel committee consists of three members of the Virginia City Council: Cuffe, Councilor Julianne Paulsen and Councilor Gary Friedlieb. These three made the recommendation that will then be brought to the full city council at the next committee of the whole meeting on June 2.
The furloughs have resulted in disruption of the recycling program and closing of the library, both of which City Administrator Britt See-Benes said she has been contacted by community members wishing them to get back into operation.
“I’ve heard from a lot of community members about recycling,” See-Benes said. “They would like to see that come back. I would just ask that you give us time to advertise for that.”
See-Benes said another frequent request is for the library to reopen, but she acknowledged that the staff is hesitant and taking the coronavirus seriously. She suggested starting with curbside service, so that people can access materials, and then quarantining returned materials for a period of time before bringing them back into circulation.
Cuffe began by suggesting the city bring recycling back June 8. This would give the city time to bring staff back and provide time to advertise to the community. Another consideration is that the city’s next pay period will begin June 15.
“We have been notified by St. Louis County that they have received 90 percent of their tax estimate for this year,” See-Benes said. “So this is a much better scenario than everyone thought.”
It is through these collected taxes that city employees are paid. Virginia generally receives these funds around June 15.
“Furloughs were enacted with the idea of potential revenue losses,” Friedlieb said. “The severity of that has been minimized and it is time for us to move forward with reopening in some step fashion.”
See-Benes recommended that all public works employees be brought back to their original positions at once and separately bring back library employees.
“I know Chief [Allen] Lewis could use the person so the sooner the better,” See-Benes added, referring to the employee furloughed from the fire department. With services opening back up, the fire department is seeing more runs.
“The plan is potentially to recommend that we could bring back recycling Monday the 8th... and then the June 15th scenario to bring back all the furlough staff,” Cuffe said.
The recommendation motion was made by Friedlieb and seconded by Paulsen. It was approved unanimously.
Cuffe said that council approval was not needed but consensus was needed by the committee. This recommendation will be discussed at the next Committee of the Whole meeting set for June 2.
