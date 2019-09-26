Water Rescue

Virginia Fire Department paramedics return to shore with a man rescued from Big Rice Lake and his flooded kayak Thursday afternoon. The victim was trapped in the lakes weeds after his boat sank but was dragged to a shallow area by a fellow hunter while fire department rescue teams maneuvered through the weed covered water to finish the rescue. The boater wasn't injured in the incident.

 Mark Sauer

Virginia Fire Department paramedics return to shore with a man rescued from Big Rice Lake and his flooded kayak Thursday afternoon. The victim was trapped in the lake’s weeds after his boat sank but was dragged to a shallow area by a fellow hunter while fire department rescue teams maneuvered through the weed covered water to finish the rescue. There were no reported injuries in the incident.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments