Water Rescue

Virginia Fire Department paramedics return to shore with a man rescued from Big Rice Lake and his flooded kayak Thursday afternoon. The victim was trapped in the lake’s weeds after his boat sank but was dragged to a shallow area by a fellow hunter while fire department rescue teams maneuvered through the weed covered water to finish the rescue. There were no reported injuries in the incident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.