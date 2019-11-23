‘Wildrose’ gets rave reviews 35 years later

EVELETH — Eveleth Heritage Society president Bill Aho gives rave reviews to the early November screening of the movie “Wildrose,” much of it filmed in Eveleth three decades ago.
“The popcorn was flowing, and renewing friendships of the cast with Director John Hanson created a great environment to witness after 35-plus years. The Eveleth Auditorium provided a perfect setting for the event,” Aho said in an email. “The Wildrose screening turned out to be a great public response for our first fundraising event after gaining our non-profit status. Many thanks to the attending public and our volunteer crew working so diligently toward a successful screening.”
Kathy Merkel, vice president of the Heritage Society, said in an email, “Our purpose was to create a fun community fundraiser to showcase the iconic film. We had 211 guests, capacity 300 at the auditorium. John Hanson attended and was part of our wonderful Q&A session after the movie. He said he was able to actually watch the film as it had been so long since it was filmed. He wrote a very positive and appreciative note to our committee.”
Director Hanson wrote, “A great night at the Wildrose screening on Saturday night! You and your colleagues certainly put on a wonderful event in support of your Heritage Society, for the community as a whole and for ‘Wildrose.’ It was such a pleasure to be back in Eveleth, to meet again those who were part of the film or were friends from my years there and to revisit my very fond memories of the experience of making the film with the extended Eveleth community. Please pass on my thanks to your fellow board members for providing this opportunity to go down memory lane. Following the festivities, a group of us did gather at the Roosevelt Bar and continuing sharing stories into the night. More memories arose and it was the cap for an amazing evening.”
Merkel shared her personal connections with the movie. “I’m an Eveleth girl and thrilled for the amazing opportunity to help produce the iconic ‘Wildrose’ fundraiser on behalf of the Eveleth Heritage Society! It was great to see and host people from the two communities, Eveleth and Virginia,” where the movie premiered at the Maco Theater. “Eveleth Mayor Bob Vlaisavljevich and first lady Vickie, Eveleth’s Police Chief Tim Koivunen and his wife, the Delich family and so many old Eveleth friends. Friends from the Queen City of Virginia were Greg and Jane Gilness of the Olcott Park Fountain Committee, Ida Rukavina and husband, Phil Troutwine and so many others as our guests for a spectacular evening.”
She added, “What an honor to have director Hanson attend our event. He told me he watched the film like it was the first time.”
Merkel extended thanks to businesses that bought ads for the program, local artists who sold their work and those who took part in the question-and-answer session.
Merkel added, “Our legendary Eveleth Clown Band (which had appearred in the movie) sadly couldn’t participate,” as the group did not have a drummer for the evening.
