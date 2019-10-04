Woman, 44, is injured in 1-vehicle accident

MOUNTAIN IRON — Thursday evening single vehicle accident resulted in injuries.
A 44-year-old adult female from Virginia was injured and later airlifted to Duluth following the accident.
On Thursday at 5:15 p.m., emergency personnel responded to single vehicle accident with injuries on HWY 7 at Centennial Dr. in the West Virginia/Anne’s Acres area of Mt. Iron.
The lone occupant of the vehicle was the female driver. She was “traveling Northbound on HWY 7, when the vehicle crossed over the Southbound lane of HWY 7 and entered into the West ditch just South of Centennial Dr,” states the press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver was transported by Virginia ambulance to Essentia Health-Virginia and was then airlifted by North Memorial to a Duluth hospital.
“The extent of injuries are unknown at this time. The accident is being investigated by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office,” states the press release. “The name of the driver is being withheld at this time pending family notifications.”
Responding agencies included:St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office (Mt. Iron Office), MN State Patrol, Mt. Iron Fire and First Responders and the Virginia Fire and Ambulance Service.
