Woman lost, found unhurt in Voyageurs National Park

VOYAGEURS NATIONAL PARK — A woman was lost and later found in a remote area of Voyageurs National Park Saturday.
An unnamed, 64-year-old, Minneapolis woman left her Kettle Falls Hotel on foot around 3 p.m. Saturday. She followed a snowmobile trail and became lost.
She called St. Louis County dispatch who were able to obtain her GPS coordinates from her cellphone. She was located between Namakan Lake and Rainy Lake and near the Voyageur snowmobile trail.
Around 8:25 p.m., several emergency responders were dispatched to the area near Kettle Falls on Namakan Lake. The Voyageurs National Park Service was only able to reach the secluded area by boat.
Around 11 p.m. contact was made with the woman. She was uninjured and escorted back to the Kettle Falls Hotel.
“In this case, it was a lady who went for a walk in the woods. She followed a trail that branched off to other trails in an area she did not know. Instead of stopping and turning around she continued and got lost,” said Sgt. Wayne Toewe of the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office. He said at the time she had a swimming suit and towel.
Toewe had the following advice for those taking such adventures, “Let people know where you are headed and when you can be expected to return. Bring supplies for emergencies -- even a little fanny pack can hold useful items.”
Responding agencies included: St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, St. Louis County Rescue Squad and the Voyageurs National Park Service.
