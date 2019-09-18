55-year-old falls from Eagles Nest Township roof, dies

EAGLES NEST TOWNSHIP — A 55-year-old area man died Tuesday after falling off a roof in Eagles Nest Township near Ely while removing a downed tree, a St. Louis County Sheriff’s news release said.
Hans Christopher Smith died at the scene due to his injuries.
Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene around 5 p.m. after the report of the fall on Walsh Road. Smith was removing the tree for the property owner and lost his footing, falling about 20 feet from the roof and onto a propane tank on the ground, the release states.
The male was unconscious and first responders on the scene attempted life saving efforts. The cause and nature of the incident appears to be accidental. No foul play is suspect, according to the news release.
Eagles Nest Fire/First Responders, Tower Ambulance and North Air Care assisted with the incident.
