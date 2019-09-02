23-year-old Twin Cities woman dies after ATV crash in Gilbert; Colvin Township man crashes ultralight

A 23-year-old suburban Twin Cities woman died Tuesday, a day after she suffered injuries from a crash involving an ATV and motorcycle in Gilbert.
Natasha Diaz-Cruz, of Burnsville, Minn., was the passenger of the ATV involved in the crash at about 5:35 p.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Enterprise Trail in Gilbert, according to a press release from Gilbert Police Chief Ty Techar posted on his department’s Facebook page. She was airlifted to Essentia Health in Duluth via North Memorial Air Care with life-threatening injuries.
Carlos Andres Ferrer Arevalo, 35, of Burnsville, drove the ATV. He was not injured in the crash.
The driver of the off-highway motorcycle, Erwin Javier Cruz Viera, 37, of Hancock, Minn., was transported to Essentia Health in Virginia via the Virginia Ambulance Service with non-life threatening injuries.
Gilbert Police and the Minnesota State Patrol are investigating the case.
St. Louis County man crashes plane near Aurora
AURORA — A Colvin Township man managed to fly his single seat ultralight aircraft for about one minute Sunday before crashing into a swampy ditch near Aurora.
Robert Kangas, 62, lifted off at about 8:45 a.m. from his property and after traveling a couple hundred yards came down on Townline Road, just west of his land, according to a press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office. He was uninjured in the crash. His inexperience is believed to be a factor in the crash.
The County’s Sheriff’s Office and the Rescue Squad, Hoyt Lakes Ambulance and Colvin Fire and First Responders responded to the crash. The incident remains under investigation.
