Lossing’s in Babbitt expanding to carry Ski-Doo, Can-Am brands

BABBITT — Ski-Doo and Can-Am are coming in Babbitt.
Lossing’s Power Sports has expanded its line to include the popular brands of snowmobiles, joining the Arctic Cat models at the 30 N. Drive location, making the company the only Ski-Doo dealer on the East Range.
Derek Lossing, marketing manager of Lossing’s, said the stores was refocusing to offer an expanded variety to its customers, which included the best-selling snowmobile brand in Ski-Doo.
“We’re super excited,” he said in a phone interview Friday, noting that they draw customers form Chisholm, Hibbing and other parts of the Range. “Many people don’t think of Babbitt as the place to go snowmobiling, but we have people from all over the Iron Range coming here.”
The expanded line of snowmobiles comes just in time for Small Business Saturday, one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year for retailers.
Small Business Saturday was created by American Express in 2010 during the economic recession as a way to promote local small businesses in the midst of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Lossing said shopping local helps put money back into the community and supports businesses like Lossing’s that support local programs and volunteer.
“There’s a big difference,” he said of the impact of shopping local.
In a typical winter, Lossing’s snowmobile rental program not only helps those local dollars stay at home, but also attracts people from outside the area.
Last year, the store had snowmobile renters from Germany and Australia, along with other countries. They also stay in local lodges and hotels centered around the region’s winter outdoor activities.
“We have a lot of people that go dog sledding in Ely and rent their snowmobile in Babbitt,” he said.
As part of the expansion to Ski-Doo and Can-Am, Lossing said the stories has a newly-renovated showroom and also changed its name from Lossing’s Cat Shack to reflect the new brands offered.
Lossing’s has been an Arctic Cat dealer for 28 years and Lossing said they’re looking to continue expanding the rental operation. They have 12 snowmobiles currently available to rent this season.
“It’s going to be a good winter,” he added.
