GILBERT — A few years back Lucille Geist went on a trip to her native Kansas and took a side trip to Pawhuska, Okla., to the restaurant of Ree Drummond, the Food Network's "Pioneer Woman" and a favorite of Geist.
As far as being a "pioneer woman," Drummond has nothing on Geist. The 87-year-old Gilbert woman has lived in Kansas and Texas, Colorado and Nebraska, New Mexico and Oklahoma, finally Minnesota, where she and husband Clarence and family settled in Gilbert in 1966. And for the past 20 years she has been writing her life story. "It's been a while," Geist said with a hint of Kansas in her accent after all these decades. "It's a little over half done."
The manuscript begins: "My name is Lucille Virginia Sanders Geist. This is my life story as I remember it. My parents were Pearl Virginia Miller and Frank Joseph Sanders. I was born near Hazelton, Kansas, Nov. 15, 1931. The doctor was called to come to the house. Because he was in a hurry and a reckless driver besides, he managed to wreck his car and it burned. He was known to get a speeding ticket and told the cop, 'You might as well double it because I'm going to be coming back through in an hour.'"
She writes of Grandma Jane, a "very frugal woman" who cooked "fried potatoes, fatback bacon and water gravy" and "rendered skunk fat and when we got a cold, you got that rubbed on your chest with a flannel cloth."
She writes how her "grandmother would shoot gophers 50 cents a head," and "how mom had only 12 diapers when my sister Fran and I were babies so you know how many times a day she washed those diapers out... and how mom ran out of fuel for the barrel stove and when dad was at work she decided to burn an old tire... the stove and chimney were glowing red. She fished the rim out with a stick and it slid down the stick to her arm. She got a nasty burn."
Geist writes, "Grandma Miller had 9 children, most under 3 pounds... They were put in a shoebox on a water-warmer on the wood stove.... Times were hard in those days and it's a miracle any of them survived."
She writes of special Sunday dinners at Grandma Miller's. "Everyone was invited. She made a delicious meal. Someone would bring a big chuck of ice for the iced tea which she made in a crock. Some ice was saved for the homemade ice cream. The guys would sit on the front porch and took turns turning the handle for making the ice cream. She would make a raisin spice cake with brown sugar icing. Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, Jello with fruit, corn on the cob, creamed gravy and biscuits."
She writes of being a young mother getting to know other mothers wherever she and Clarence moved, such as "going to Fort Worth on Wednesdays for double Green Stamp day and sometimes we drove downtown to ride the escalator."
Geist writes of how she met Clarence Geist, who would be her husband until his death in 1993. "In 1948 I went to school in Hazelton until the end of my sophomore year and got married two months before I was 17. I met clarence William Geist on a blind date in January 1948. He was just out of the Army as a staff sergeant and working construction. He built grain elevators for Chalmers and Barton. We got engaged and were married in September 1948.
"Our first baby was born in 1950 in Hazelton and was named Virginia Marie (Mourin). March 1951 our second daughter was born and we named her Mary Ann (Anderson) and we moved when she was three weeks old... In 1952 our third daughter Linda Lou (Maki, now deceased) was born. In 1953 our first son Scotty was born but died... (Another child Janet died in infancy.) In 1954 we lived in Panhandle, Texas. I was pregnant with Junior (Clarence Jr.), no TV and three small children. I sewed all my maternity clothes, kids pajamas and dresses by hand. I'd fill the pockets of my apron with soda crackers to eat while I hung clothes. Junior was born in 1955... "
Daughter Cindy (Ranta) was born in 1960 during a three-day blizzard in Nebraska. The Geists eventually came to Minnesota, settling in Little Marais two days before Christmas, then moving to Two Harbors where daughter Betty (Udovich)was born in 1961. "Then along came Judy Kay (Geist Gustafson), the youngest, in 1962," Geist wrote, then the family moved to Gilbert in 1966. Clarence Geist had been hired by Bechtel to work on the Minntac expansion.
Lucille Geist worked for a time at the local shirt factory. Then she found a calling for which she had plenty of on-the-job training. She operated a day-care center in their massive 15-room house Gilbert's main street for 42 years.
Geist keeps a special letter along with the manuscript of the life story, given to her by grandson Kyle Vanderflute, son of Judy Geist Gustafson. The letter reads in part, "You have taught me my greatest lessons about life... You are the heart of this family. You are the glue that binds us together.... My greatest lessons about life have shown us what it means to be a decent human being. Family comes first ... You have shown us to work hard, be fair and treat others with kindness... You have given me the greatest blessing."
