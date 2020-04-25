FORTUNE BAY — “Spring is here! There is melting snow and smiles everywhere we go,” said Gina Empey of the Lake Vermilion Lyme Group in an email. “We are ready for all of our favorite outdoor activities. The tiny critters we call ticks are also ready for a meal after a long winter's nap.”
Empey announced that the Lake Vermilion Lyme Group will be hosting a special event with lyme disease educator and professional hunter and fisher Babe Winkelman.
“Tick-borne illness is on the rise,” explained Empey of the importance of the group and the awareness and support they raise. “These tiny insects are responsible for a large percentage of bites causing lyme and other debilitating tick-borne illnesses.”
The event had been planned for April, but due to the Coronoavirus, was postponed.
This educational event will be held at Fortune Bay Casino and admission will be free; beverages will be provided. The purpose is to raise awareness of lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses. “He will give important information on prevention for people and pets, also,” said Empey.
Babe Winkelman is a professional outdoorsman who hosts the popular shows “Good Fishing” and “Outdoor Secrets.” Winkelman is also a speaker and educator on lyme disease and other tick borne-illnesses, including co-infections.
Growing up in Minnesota, Winkelman started fishing at the age of six and hunting at eight. “I fell in love with both sports,” said Winkelman over the phone Thursday. All those early days in the woods, he rarely thought about ticks beyond their annoyance.
“I was a spokesperson for SC Johnson for about 30 years,” said Winkelman explaining they hired him to teach America about ticks and the diseases they can carry. “They hired me as a professional sportsman to introduce Deep Woods Insect Repellent.”
“I am not an expert on ticks,” said Winkelman recalling the crash course he received from true experts, “those people are and where the information comes from. I am the conduit to get the information out to the people.”
Winkelman talked about misinformation that surrounds lyme disease and how it is often misdiagnosed.
“Bodies are different. Immune systems are different,” said Winkelman. “People react differently to the same disease.”
Not only has Winkelman been educated by experts he has also had lyme disease three times, as well as two of his daughters. One daughter was misdiagnosed three times.
Like Winkelman, Empey has also been infected by lyme disease. “You must be vigilant in doing tick checks especially in the more hidden areas of the body,” wrote Empey. “It is of great importance to remove the tick properly if one is found on you or your pet. Get under the body of the tick with a tweezer or tick remover and pull straight out. Caution! Never Squeeze the belly of the tick, which could cause the infection to be released into the bite area.”
Empey said lyme disease is a topic all need to know about and encourages everyone to attend the event. “This is a silent epidemic and many people are being affected. People need to know about prevention and also how to determine if they already have this illness. The testing is highly inaccurate...Awareness is very important.”
The Lake Vermilion Lyme Group began in Tower in 2017 and its leaders are Empey and Mike Kennan.
“We welcome all people to this group and plan to reach out to those with autoimmune illness since this disease mimics multiple sclerosis, lupus, Parkinson’s disease, fibromyalgia and many others. Mike was diagnosed 3 times with MS and it was lyme disease with multiple co-infections. He saw 14 or more different doctors including specialists and none of them realized it was lyme disease.”
The group normally meets at the Kugler Town Hall 9072 MN 135 Tower MN on the second Wednesday of each month between 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. but are not during the pandemic. The group is currently organizing to start meetings on Zoom. Anyone interested in joining is encouraged to email the group at LVLymeGroup@gmail.com.
“We will be happy to answer questions, give support in any way we can”
For more information on lyme disease, visit www.Winkelman.com/tick-borne-illness-information-center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.