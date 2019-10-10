MAKINEN— The death of Frank Gerald Meyer, 47, of Makinen, has been ruled a homicide by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s office.
Meyer was discovered deceased at his residence, 3316 Curt Lane in Makinen, by St. Louis County Sheriff’s deputies during a wellcheck on Tuesday. A 911 call requested the wellcheck.
Information originally released stated deceased under suspicious circumstances, it was updated to homicide by a press release on Thursday morning.
“No one is in custody at this time,” said St. Louis County Lt. Nate Skelton over the phone Thursday. “We are still working through it and are in the beginning stages of the investigation.”
Skelton verified that there continues to be no threat to the public.
Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) have been active in the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the BCA tip line at 1-877-996-6222.
