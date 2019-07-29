SOLWAY TOWNSHIP — A Saturday ATV accident resulted in the driver being airlifted to St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.
Dale Swenson, 71, was injured when the ATV he was driving was involved in a single vehicle accident. The cause of the crash is unknown. Sweson was not wearing a helmet. Alcohol was not suspected to be involved.
Around 9:45 p.m., Saturday, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a single ATV crash in the Caribou Lake Road in Solway Township. When they arrived, they found the driver, Swenson, unconscious but breathing.
Swenson was treated on the scene, regained consciousness and was airlifted to St. Luke’s. At the time he appeared to be in stable condition.
“The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office would like to remind recreational vehicle riders to always ride within their ability, and to always wear a helmet,” states the press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office on the incident.
Responding personnel included: Solway First Responders, St. Louis County Rescue Squad, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, Life Link Air Medical, Hermantown Police and St. Louis County Deputies.
