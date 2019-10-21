GILBERT — Things are looking up for the city, Mayor Karl Oberstar Jr. said at the last meeting of the Gilbert Council, referring to possible commercial development and the startup of the new state-of-the-art wastewater treatment plant. The next regular meeting of the council will be at 6:30 p.m. today.
James Paulsen, executive administrative clerk, said people have been "actively discussing commercial areas in city." He said the St. Louis County assessor has talked of how the tax levy burden has shifted in the last 15-20 years, from the commercial side onto the landowner.
The new wastewater plant with an $8.1 million pricetag will be starting up the week of Nov. 4. The project is 84 percent complete, with $6,773,000 paid.
The mayor also talked about the Quad City Food Shelf's moving this week to its new location near Mountain Iron. The mayor, who is the director of the food shelf, said the city of Gilbert has been helping the food shelf for 30-plus years. "We did not wish to move over there, but the building in Gilbert needs $750,000 in repairs."
The council will work on how to fill the location. "We want to show appreciation to the city and council for supporting the food shelf," Oberstar said.
In other business Police Chief Ty Techar said the department has applied to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a $45,000 grant to purchase a truck.
Operations Director Sam Lautigar said the city crew will be picking up leaves and branches Oct. 28-Nov. 1. Branches should be no longer than 4 feet and leaves must be bagged. Also, Lautigar said, any resident who notices a burned-out street light is asked to contact city hall staff member Katie Bennett.
Terah Trucano Rinerson, wastewater plant operator, applied for the lead operator, with the retirement effective next month of Jack Bradach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.