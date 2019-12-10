MDN Medallion winner a veteran player, and now a first-time winner

VIRGINIA — Bill Heisel let out a yell Saturday morning when he found the Mesabi Daily News’ Prize Medallion, following much detective work by his team of four players.
Heisel has been playing the yearly, holiday-time MDN game for several years, he said Monday, after claiming the $500 gift card prize on behalf of the group.
He’s often figured out by following the clues where the medallion was located — one time literally standing right on top of it. Yet, he’s never actually found it — until now.
Most days, Heisel and his crew of Bob Thomas, Tracy Anderson, and Greg Arntz looked for the medallion together, but on Saturday, Heisel was searching solo.
A photo taken of him immediately after finding the medallion (a hockey puck clearly labeled as such) shows a big smile on his face. It’s a smile characteristic of the big grin consistently lighting the face of the man for whom the medallion’s hiding spot was named — Marty Biondich.
The medallion was placed at one of the locations in Virginia honoring the lovable, gentle soul — at the Marty Biondich Little League Field in Virginia, located behind Parkview Learning Center and connected to Olcott Park.
It was tucked up inside the protective green fence topper of the chain link fence surrounding the baseball field near the score board.
Heisel said he and the team picked up on the baseball terms scattered throughout the clues early on, and mid-way through the contest he was pretty sure it was at one of the two baseball fields behind the school.
But certain clues took the team a bit — although not much — farther away and into Olcott Park, which, indeed, was alluded to in the clues.
The group surmised, correctly, from Clue Five that the “place of royalty” that remains “much the same” meant Olcott Park’s famed “Monkey Island,” where monkeys once amused park-goers.
Thomas said that when they got to Clue Eight, he circled back to thinking the medallion as near Monkey Island after “believing” that “believer” in the clue was a reference to The Monkees’ song, “I’m a Believer.”
He, thus, thought other clues contained song lyrics, Thomas said with a big grin Tuesday afternoon.
Heisel said he understood “white forests” that made the area “grow” in Clue Two as a reference to the Virginia and Rainy Lake Lumber Co., which had mills and lumber yards along the shore of Silver Lake, and was the world’s largest white pine processing plant during its operation from 1910 to 1929.
Indeed, he was correct. The lumber company once occupied the vicinity of the Little League fields.
After reading Clue Nine, the group thought the medallion might be located near the bandstand in Olcott Park, based on the word “ovation.” Apparently, others did, also, as many people were in the area searching around the gazebo after the clue was printed.
Heisel said he was sure the medallion was somewhere near Olcott Park when he read Clue Ten, which begins with the words, “one way.”
“As soon as you drive in, the first sign you see says ‘one way,’” he said.
But the clues kept pointing to baseball, Heisel added, including Clue Eight, which reads, in part, “lace up your boots and your sneakers.” Heisel correctly inferred sneakers to mean baseball cleats.
“Believer of it all … was that Marty?” he inquired.
Indeed, it was.
Marty loved Christmas and he truly believed in Santa in a beautiful, childlike way.
Several clues were written with Marty in mind — alluding to his love of baseball and of keeping Virginia clean. Marty, who died at age 75 in 1999, spent many days sweeping the sidewalks of Chestnut Street and shoveling along the downtown walk in the winter.
He kept candies in the pockets of his trademark red jacket, which he delighted in handing out to passersby.
He often had with him his trusty baseball glove, imprinted with the words, “Touch Them All.”
The MDN Medallion Hunt gets people thinking, Arntz said, “about the history of the area and the people of the area.”
“Anyone my age remembers Marty,” Heisel said, recalling how when he played in Little League, Marty was often at the games, “catching foul balls and throwing them back.”
The Little League field was dedicated to Marty Biondich on July 25, 2001.
Heisel said he initially, Saturday morning, searched the adjacent Rick Lanari baseball field adjacent to the one honoring Marty, because of the word “north” in one of the clues.
He then moved on the second field.
Someone else had shoveled around the inside and outside of the fence surrounding the Marty field, Heisel said. After trudging through the outfield, he came to the location of the fence near the score board — and the medallion, hiding inside, caught his eye.
Thomas was the instigator of the medallion-searching group, Heisel noted.
Thomas, on Tuesday, agreed.
In 2015, when the medallion was hidden at the Laurentian Divide, Thomas got the group interested in the hunt.
The friends played along in the following years.
When the medallion was concealed at campsite No. 31 of the Eveleth Veterans Park Campgrounds in 2017, Heisel said he literally stood at that campsite, right where it was eventually found.
“That year I realized how many people play,” he said. There were so many people searching at the campground that it “was like the Fourth of July,” not a winter day.
Heisel and his crew said they will participate in the contest in the years to come.
As for the winnings … the group plans to give a portion of the money to charity, Arntz said.
Here is s rundown of the 2019 clues:
CLUE ONE
The medallion hunt, now in year eight
Is upon us again, so step up your gait
Don your hats, put on your mittens
Don’t let Jack Frost stop you from seeking where the treasure is hidden
Being the first clue, too much information can not be given away. However, the idea during this 12-clue Medallion Hunt is to retrace previous clues, looking for hints in each.
This first clue alludes to baseball a few times. “Don your hats and mittens,” as Heisel noted, is a reference to baseball caps and mitts (or gloves).
“Jack” is another term for a home run. And you could go as far as saying that Cracker Jack is known for its connection to baseball — as a treat sold at games or meaning a player who has a lot of skill.
“Step up your gait,” is loosely a reference to step up your game or step up to the plate. However, we like Heisel’s guess that it referred to “running the bases.”
o
CLUE TWO
Winter weather is here, the rain replaced by snow
White forests once made this area grow
A namesake location is a meaningful place
For one with links to this beautiful space
“Rain” in the first line, combined with “white forests that made this area grow” in the second line, is a reference to the Virginia and Rainy Lake Lumber Co., which had mills and lumber yards along the shore of Silver Lake and was the world’s largest white pine processing plant during its operation from 1910 to 1929.
The footprint of the lumber company operations have been replaced with homes, Olcott Park, Parkview Learning Center, and Mesabi Range College; so, literally, where the medallion was located.
The “namesake” location that remains was meant to allude to Tommy’s Rainy Lake Saloon on Chestnut Street, which was Marty’s favorite cleanup grounds — main street.
In the fourth line, “links” is a reference to a chain link fence, and “a beautiful space” is loosely tied to the Virginia Community and Lakes Committee, which takes care of Virginia’s lakes, including Silver Lake, where the lumber company was located.
o
CLUE THREE
Time for turkey, stuffing, perhaps corn on the side
A Thanksgiving Day plate loaded with food is always justified
A belly full may get you caught napping
Don’t drift off; keep on top of the clues; words are sometimes overlapping
There are some baseball terms in this clue. “Corn on the side” refers to “can of corn,” which, of course, would be more in season this time of year. “Can of corn” is a high, easy-to-catch fly ball into the outfield. We like that Heisel guessed this meant popcorn sold at ballparks — that, too!
“Plate” means home plate, and “loaded” is also a baseball term, as in, the bases are loaded. You could also say, a load of logs (lumber company).
“Belly” in the third line is a logging term meaning “a sag in any line.” “Caught napping” is baseball lingo meaning a base runner who is tagged out because he wasn’t paying attention to what the defensive players were doing.
“Drift off” in the fourth line is, again, a logging reference, as in the logs were “drifting off” down the river. And, “keep on top” could conger up images of the log rolling of lumberjacks years ago or the log rolling classes and a lumberjack show, all held in recent times at Silver Lake.
“Words are sometimes overlapping” — yes, they are, some are logging terms, some baseball terms, some have double meanings.
o
CLUE FOUR
This game is starting to pick up speed; this clue already the fourth
Santa is counting on you to follow the clues as he resides to the north
As Christmas nears, there is plenty of cheer, with pretty petals of red
Lovely colors of lights to see, when here, at times, you tread
As Heisel surmised, “game” was yet another reference to the game of baseball. And “picking up speed … already in the fourth” could mean already in the fourth inning, or the speed of the ball.
In the second line, “counting” is a derivative of “count,” which in baseball is the current number of balls and strikes on the batter.
“Pretty petals of red” in the third line, combined with “north” in the second line, is a reference to the Olcott Park Greenhouse, where there are often displays of poinsettias this time of year. The park is just north of the ball field. Heisel believed
“red petals” meant the red mums in the planters at the park, and that works, also. Additionally, Marty always wore a red jacket.
“Lovely colors of lights to see” was, indeed, (for all those who searched there) a reference to the restored Olcott Park Fountain, which, again, is north of the field. At certain times of year, the fountain displays several colors of light.
Additionally, the park is a place of “cheer,” as was the nature of good ol’ Marty.
o
CLUE FIVE
Have fun, be silly, as you look for the prize, and take note of this direction
It would be right to point out that a place of royalty was once in this spot for protection
What remains is much the same, minus those who ruled the site
If it all adds up, you will be on the right trail and closer to the limelight
It seems, as evidenced from activity in Olcott Park, that this clue was correctly read by many, including Heisel and his crew, as a reference to the park’s famed “Monkey Island,” where monkeys were housed years ago in a castle-like structure (“a place of royalty … for protection”).
“What remain is much the same, minus those who ruled the site,” means, as Heisel figured out, that the structure remains but the monkey’s no longer rule the location.
And did you notice that “minus” and “ruled” (ruler), combined with “adds up” in the fourth line are elementary school (Parkview) math terms?
Going back to line one — “have fun, be silly” — is something you can surely do at a park, or something kiddos tend to do (school and park). And monkeys.
Also, “take note of this direction,” in the first line, combined with “point” in the second line, and “right” in the fourth line alludes to a compass pointing east. Monkey Island is east of the ball field.
There are also “trails” (last line) in the park. And the word “limelight” — well, Marty was a well-known Virginia citizen; and the “lime,” the color green,” is associated with the park grounds and the ball field. Additionally, if you find the medallion, you will be in the lime limelight — in a story in the newspaper.
o
CLUE SIX
Half way there, medallion seekers, and the shopping season is in full swing
Did you shop small, on Saturday at all, and bring home local buys of bling
Merchants were smiling, all down the line, as shoppers took to the street
Supporting stores with pocketbooks open; cheer in the air, so sweet
Line one: “Swing” means the swing of a baseball bat, and “season” — baseball is seasonal.
This clue refers to Virginia’s Small Business Saturday celebration, which centers around the downtown area and Chestnut Street, where Marty could often be found sweeping the sidewalks in the summer and shoveling snow in the winter. Additionally, a mural on Chestnut Street honors Marty.
In the second line, “bring home,” is a baseball reference.
The fourth line, referring to “merchants smiling … all down the line” means the merchants on Chestnut Street and also the vendors that line the “street” running thought Olcott Park during the annual Land of the Loon celebration.
And, Marty always made the downtown merchants smile.
The last line contains the words “pocketbooks” and “sweet.” Marty always had candy, particularly butterscotch candies, in his pocket, which he delighted in handing out to people. And merchants often gave him a buck or two for keeping the downtown clean.
Of course, Marty was also always filling the air with “cheer.”
o
CLUE SEVEN
Whew, can you believe we are on the seventh clue and the calendar has turned another page
Christmas Day is not far away; are you counting down the days
Just 20-some more to go, and then the seasonal holiday is here
Kiddies, may all you dream of be yours, at this special time of year
This clue requires a little knowledge of the history of the Marty Biondich Little League Field, which was dedicated on July 25, 2001.
“Seventh” combined with the calendar “turning another page,” is a reference to the seventh month of the year (July). Christmas Day is a reference to the number 25.
There awe some other hints in this clue, like “20-some more to go” means that many days until the 25th. Also, there is the “20-second clock rule” in baseball. And baseball, once again, is “seasonal” and “a special time of year.”
“Kiddies,” in Line Four, refers to Little League and to the vicinity of the park and school. “Dream of” is loosely tied to “Field of Dreams.”
o
CLUE EIGHT
Listen up, treasure seekers, lace up your boots and your sneakers
It’s the time of year for magic and joy, and to be believers
The lights on the street glisten and gleam; the piles of snow take but a shovel to clear
If you recall a believer of it all, to the medallion you will be near
As Heisel surmised, “lace up your … sneakers” is a reference to baseball cleats. The nearby park is also a place where people often exercise, wearing sneakers.
The second and fourth lines are a tribute to Marty, who was big believer in Christmas and Santa. Of course, children are believers, as well (Little League, school, park). And we really enjoy how Bob Thomas, eh, believed, that “believer” in this clue was a reference to The Monkees song, “I’m a believer.”
“Piles” of snow could refer to piles of logs. But, mostly, “take but a shovel to clear” is paying tribute to Marty, who loved to shovel the main drag.
o
CLUE NINE
Heading into the ninth clue, this hunt for the prize is nearing conclusion
We hope you are wearing a big grin on your face, not a look of confusion
As you are out and about, cheeks rosy red, outdoors coated in white
If you find the correct ovation, then you will be right
“Ninth” clue — ninth inning, of course. And “heading into the ninth” inning is “nearing the conclusion” of a ball game.
Marty always wore “a big grin on his face,” as depicted on the downtown mural and in every photograph of the gentle soul.
“Out,” in the second line, is a baseball term. And “rosy red” combined with “coated” is a reference to Marty’s red coat (jacket). The field is also, currently, “coated in white” snow.
“Ovation” in the last line is a hint. An “ovation” is a homage to something. The field is a homage to Marty. But there is another ovation to Marty — the mural, so you must pick the “correct” one.
Also, fans at ball game may cheer with a standing ovation.
o
CLUE TEN
One way or another, to this place you can arrive
Abounding with life and spirit, it touches all who nearby thrive
Plenty of snow all around to make a snowman or two
Or hang out with pals; a couple hundred thousand square yards, almost, with much to see and do
As Heisel noted, this clue starts out with “one way,” which is “the first sign you see” when entering Olcott Park, he said. But there is also “one way OR another” to get to the Marty Biondich Little League Field — either through the park or the Parkview lot.
“Abounding” is a play on the baseball jargon, “bounds,” as in, out of bounds. The field “touches all … with life and spirt.” It is adjacent to the park (life) and the cemetery (spirit).
Also, Marty had a baseball glove imprinted with the words, “Touch Them All.”
In the third line, “snowman” is a hint. When the medallion was hidden, and when it was found, a snowman build by someone stood in the park. Combine “snowman” with the word “hang” in the last line and you get, “hang a snowman,” which, in baseball, means to score eight runs in one inning.
The park and ball park are also places to “hang out with pals.” And there’s the word, “out,” again.
The word “two” at the end of Line 3 refers to the two adjacent ball fields.
And in the last line, “a couple hundred thousand square yards, almost, with much to see and do” means, when you do the math, Olcott Park’s 40 acres. It almost amounts to 40 acres, and the ball field is “almost” in the park.
o
CLUE ELEVEN
There was no room at the inn for Joseph and Mary so long ago
If you understand that phrase, then a swing and a miss you have not; so go, go, go
Think back to a man we called Mr. Clean
Highly thought of he was; so kind, never mean
In this clue, “if you understand” the opening phrase, you would know that “no room at the inn” is what announcers say this when the bases are loaded and the pitcher is throwing balls, not strikes.
“A swing and a miss” and “go, go, go” — well, you guessed it, more baseball talk.
The last two lines are all about Marty. The community dubbed him “Mr. Clean,” and he was “highly thought of … so kind, never mean.”
“Highly” is also a hint that the medallion is not on the ground, but placed up high.
o
CLUE TWELVE
You’ve made a clean sweep if you’re at one of two fields connecting
Keeping score is a good way of the prize to be collecting
You may have been green when you started this game
But if you’ve linked the clues together, keep your chin high, and the prize you will claim
The medallion was found the day of the Eleventh clue, but this clue was still printed, along with a brief story noting that the medallion had been found.
Clue Twelve aimed to get you directly to the medallion’s hiding place — at “one of two fields” — the Marty field — near the scoreboard (“keeping score”), hidden up (“chin high”) inside the green chain link fence topper (“have been green” ... “you’ve linked”).
