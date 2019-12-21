‘Merritt Days is back’: Committee works toward 2020

MOUNTAIN IRON — Merritt Days may be many months away, but preparation for the return of the popular longtime summer celebration is kicking off with a fundraising concert as the new year approaches.
“Merritt Days is back,” said Jason Gellerstedt, a member of the Merritt Days Committee. “We had to take a year off, and we hope the public understands. It’s not something we wanted to do.”
This is the earliest the committee has started fundraising for the week-long annual festivities held in Mountain Iron in August.
And it’s appropriate to do so with a live music event to support what Gellerstedt touts as “northern Minnesota’s greatest free music festival.”
Gellerstedt, lead vocalist of Vitamin Brown, said the local band was planning a 10th anniversary gig at Mac’s Bar in downtown Mountain Iron — where the group first played a decade ago for New Year’s — and the Merritt Days Committee decided to piggyback with a fundraiser.
Vitamin Brown will play from 8 p.m. to midnight Dec. 27 at Mac’s, and the evening will begin with karaoke at 5 p.m., as a way to “get families involved” and ignite the night with crowd participation, said Lisa Schneider, Merritt Days Committee member.
There will be many giveaways and drawings, with prizes including golf and ski packages, she said.
Gellerstedt, along with lead guitarist Bob Ellis; John Banks on rhythm guitar; Kenny Stevens on guitar and harmonica; Craig LaSart on bass; keyboardist Brent Saari; Dave Hill on drums; saxophonist Bill Larson; and Andrew Lambert, sound engineer, make up the classic rock and blues group, which has developed an Iron Range following during the past 10 years.
“Music brings everybody together,” said Gellerstedt, whose high school band played at the first Merritt Days 28 years ago.
Merritt Days launched in 1991, as a take-off of the previous year’s Mountain Iron centennial celebration.
The Mountain Iron festivities, from the start, brought in big-name headliners, such as 1960s pop singer Brian Hyland, known for the hit single, “Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polkadot Bikini.”
In more recent years, national acts, including the Gin Blossoms, Sister Hazel, and Vertical Horizon, have headlined at Merritt Days.
“We like to give a really good reason for residents to come back home,” Schneider said. Many former residents and Mountain Iron graduates plan summer vacations around Merritt Days, said the committee members.
While the Saturday-to-Saturday celebration includes everything from a Family Fun Day to an adult kickball tournament, “who will the headliner be this year” Schneider said, “is the biggest question we get asked.”
Public funds being funneled into the entertainment portion of Merritt Days was a point of contention earlier this year, and the festival was not held this past August for the first time following a back-and-fourth for months between the Mountain Iron City Council and the Merritt Days Committee over capping money spent in those areas and redirecting it toward family activities.
Mayor Gary Skalko noted previously that the city provides $20,000 of taxpayer money annually to Merritt Days, along with city in-kind services and staffing in areas including law enforcement and cleanup that amount to another roughly $4,000.
Skalko had approached the council with a motion of capping the taxpayer dollars spent on local live music and stage and audio costs, which during recent years made up more than $12,000 of the $20,000.
In the end, the council did not cap the funding, but the committee announced April 1 it would cancel the celebration for one year, citing not enough time for planning and fundraising while waiting for the council to make a decision on the matter.
Gellerstedt said he hopes the community can move beyond the one-year hiatus and come back together with another great celebration. He also pointed out that money used to hire the headlining acts comes solely from fundraising and the committee’s big annual raffle proceeds.
While Merritt Days culminates each year with a free concert for the pubic by the headliner band, which consistently draws large crowds, the preceding days are packed with activities for all ages, Schneider said.
And, “we took some suggestions from the city council and added pony rides and a petting zoo” to the 2020 lineup, she said.
As in the past, Merritt Days will include a Family Fun Day at the West Two Rivers Campground during the first weekend of the festivities. Families typically engage in a bean bag tournament, hula hoop contest, tug of war, disc golf, a limbo contest and sand-castle building. There is a deejay and food. And the highlight of the day is the frozen T-shirt contest, in which participants unravel frozen shirts and attempt to dress in them, no matter the size of the shirt.
Other Merritt Days events that will return, the committee members said, include the Larry Nanti Memorial 5K/10K Run/Walk, music in the park, a parade, car show, pancake breakfast, bingo, street dance, and a kids corner complete with face painting, a bouncy house, and the petting zoo.
Schneider said the committee is considering another fundraiser in the spring to supplement the upcoming raffle.
She noted that it takes much work by dedicated volunteers to make Merritt Days a success. The committee has 12 active year-round members and is continually seeking additional volunteers.
Local businesses are “big supporters” of the celebration, and area bars and restaurants are welcome to sponsor events, she said.
Merritt Days “puts Mountain Iron on the map,” Gellerstedt said. It also boosts business to local retailers, restaurants and hotels, he added.
“I love my city and being part of a committee that throws this big party for the city,” he said.
Schneider agreed. “It’s such a rewarding feeling. … We are really happy Merritt Days is coming back in 2020.”
Anyone interested in assisting with next year’s Merritt Days can contact Jason Gellerstedt at (218) 290-5560.
