MOUNTAIN IRON — Mountain Iron-Buhl school district teachers will have a new contract when school starts next week.
The MI-B School Board Monday unanimously approved the 2019-2021 teachers contract, even though “we still need to fine-tune the salary schedule,” said Superintendent Dr. Reggie Engebritson.
No other details were discussed at the meeting.
Board members talked about preparing for the new school year, and hired several instructors and coaches.
Vice Chairman Jason Gellerstedt said he is looking forward to “starting without any glitches like we had last year,” when finishing touches were still being made to the newly constructed high school building when school began. “Everything is ready for them.”
Teachers will return today, the open house is from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, and school begins Sept. 3, Engebritson said.
The board:
• Hired Shannon Petersen as a school readiness assistant.
• Hired Patricia McCarty-Jalonen to a part-time (three days per week) school readiness position.
• Hired Melissa Wallace as a part-time (34 hours per week) special education paraprofessional.
• Hired Alicia Nelson as assistant cross-country coach.
• Hired Patty Overbye as head junior high volleyball coach.
• Hired John Grones as head junior high girls basketball coach.
• Hired Debra Wavernack as in-school suspension supervisor.
• Hired Laura Phillips and Beverly Brown as part-time special education paraprofessionals.
• Hired Brittany Johnson as an Early Childhood Family Education classroom assistant (10 hours per week).
• Hired Alli Seppala as evening ECFE assistant (2.5 hours per week).
• Re-called Local 453 employees from layoff status effective on or about Sept. 3.
• Approved the Quarterback Club fundraiser, which will sell name plaques to be attached to the back of 160 seats on the football field at a cost of $125 for five years or $1,000 for a “lifetime” distinction. Two sections of the bleachers will be for football and two for softball.
At the Aug. 12 school board working session, board members questioned the definition of “lifetime” and who would be liable if a plaque is damaged.
Engebritson said Monday that a school official is working to clarify the term, and the club will be responsible for damaged plaques.
Director Chuck Bainter also thanked the staff and grounds crew who prepared the buildings for the new school year.
Director Lisa Kvas wished “good luck” to the MI-B teachers, staff, students and sports teams.
