MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl School Board Monday night passed a preliminary tax levy that was set at the maximum rate possible.
However, it can be lowered when the final levy is approved by Nov. 30. Officials did not provide or discuss specific numbers.
According to Business Manager Michelle Hopkins, “adjustments on our end and by the (Minnesota) Department of Education” are being made and will play a role in determining the final levy.
In other business, the board hired Edie Carr Consulting, with fees not to exceed $5,000, for the district’s new facilitator for strategic planning, a role aimed at developing a three- to five-year plan focused on marketing of the school.
There were four applicants for the position, with fees ranging from Carr’s estimate to not exceed $5,000 to $12,110.
Carr has worked at the administrative level for the past 31 years and is a retired executive director of the Family Service Collaboratives in St. Louis County, according to information provided.
Funding for the position will come from the General Fund, said Superintendent Dr. Reggie Engebritson.
The board also:
• Approved spectator fees at home MI-B athletic events. Gate fees, effective immediately, will be dropped to free for MI-B students, staff, coaches, school board members and persons ages 55 and older, by presenting a student or photo ID. Previously, admission for students and senior citizens was $3.
Fees will remain at $5 for adults and $3 for non-MI-B and college students, and free for ages 5 and younger.
Student IDs will be made for elementary students by the end of October.
Engebritson said everyone who now falls into the free category and previously purchased season passes will be contacted and refunded.
The fee adjustment should draw “additional support for the teams,” said Director Jen Tiedeman.
Director Amy Winans added that it should “bring people into the stands.”
• Tabled the gym rental fee matter until specific wording and/or an application is first presented.
• Hired Mattison Bennett as playground assistant.
• Hired Monica Marks as substitute teacher and para caller.
• Hired Darlene Johnson as homebound instructor.
• Hired Rachel Hoopman as junior class advisor.
• Hired Danielle Young as part-time special education paraprofessional (34 hours per week).
• Hired Jeremy Jesch as head junior high boys basketball coach.
• Hired Rick Busch as assistant junior high boys basketball coach.
• Hired Tricia McCarty-Jalonen as a special education paraprofessional. The board had previously hired her to the wrong position, said the superintendent.
