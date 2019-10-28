MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl School Board took action Monday night to increase safety at its schools.
The board approved posting for a school resource officer, who would be in the elementary and high schools four days a week during the school year.
Superintendent Dr. Reggie Engebritson said she reached out to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office about putting an officer at MI-B.
It would cost $26,000 to employ a resource office for nine months, she noted, adding that she has talked with MI-B Business Manager Michelle Hopkins, and “we can afford this.”
The main purpose of having a school resource officer is to “build relationships” with students, teachers and administration — to provide “another positive influence on the students here,” Engebritson said.
The officer would also be available to talk to classrooms about subjects such as bullying.
Students are “more successful learners if they feel safe,” said MI-B Principal James Jotter. Additionally, “if anything happens, we have someone here.”
“In this day of mental health needs and limited resources” it’s important to have the influence of a school resource officer, Engebritson added, especially for children who have trauma in their home life.
An officer would also be accessible for connecting with families, she said.
The board also discussed ALICE training that will take place during a school inservice day on Monday.
ALICE — which stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate — is active shooter training that “empowers teachers and students to make decisions,” said the superintendent.
Traditional lockdown protocol is “to sit and wait.” But, according to the ALICE Training Institute, a lockdown-only response does not meet federal and state recommendations.
Two county school resource officers will be at MI-B working with staff. Students will then engage in practice drills, as they already do for lockdowns, Engebritson said.
At one school, for example, she said, second graders practiced crawling out a window.
Elementary students will also be read the book, “I’m Not Scared… I’m Prepared!”
The board Monday also approved closing enrollment for the school year, effective immediately. Previously, students could be open enrolled at any time throughout the year.
Engebritson stressed that if any families move into the district, those students will automatically be enrolled.
The district will take applications for open enrollment for next school year through Jan. 15.
The reason for closing open enrollment is “to allow us better planning” and to “better meet students’ needs,” said the superintendent. Thirty-two students were open enrolled at the beginning of this year, and “that was very chaotic,” she said.
Engebritson suggested at a previous school board meeting setting a capacity of 30 students per classroom (totaling 60 per grade, with two sections per grade) in the elementary school.
“Some (classrooms) in the elementary are close to 25,” and some in the high school are at 28 or 29, she said Monday.
Chairman Jeremy Jesch said the action will allow the district to have enough time to make sure teachers are not overextended, hire more teachers if necessary, and have enough desks and lockers for the students.
In other business, the board:
• Heard from Edie Carr of Edie Carr Consulting, who was hired as the district’s new facilitator of a three- to five-year strategic plan for MI-B. Carr said she has facilitated strategic plans for the county schools and Eveleth-Gilbert.
She will lead a committee of 20 to 25 people — which will consist of the board, community members and students — to form and implement a strategic plan for the school, which will include a mission statement.
The group is expected to hold its first meeting following the Nov. 11 school board working session, and to gather at the workings sessions for the reminder of the school year.
• Discussed improvements to the baseball field. Vice Chairman Jason Gellerstedt said he has obtained estimates on resodding, installing drain tile, and constructing a new concession stand area. The goal is to “play out our season next spring,” and have the board approve bids when they come in so that the field can be prepared for the following season.
• Hired Michael Kivi and Patricia Overbuy as a part-time special eduction paraprofessionals.
• Hired Marie Today and Frank Cerar as junior high Knowledge Bowl co-coaches.
• Hired Joyce Hansen as a morning and evening van driver.
• Approved Deb Olson as MI-B food services director.
